The United States Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade law which legalised abortion across America. Individual states will now be allowed to ban abortion.

If you’re keen to show solidarity to our mates in the US, here’s where you can protest in Australia.

Melbourne protest — Friday July 1 6pm. Corner of Bourke and Swanston Street. Facebook event here.

Sydney protest — Saturday July 2 1pm. Sydney Town Hall. Facebook event here.

Wollongong protest — Saturday July 2 12pm. Crown Street Mall Ampitheatre. Facebook event here.

Brisbane protest — Friday July 1 5:30pm. King George Square. Facebook event here.

Perth protest — Monday June 27 1pm. U.S. Consulate.

Adelaide protest— Friday July 1 5:30pm. Beehive Corner Rundle Mall.

Canberra protest— Saturday July 2 12pm. Garema Place. Facebook event here.

After a 6-3 vote, the court decided the 1973 decision to introduce nationwide abortion access was incorrect. The court reasoned that the US Constitution doesn’t specifically mention abortion as per the ABC.

26 states are expected to immediately ban abortion across the south and mid-west of America. These include Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Utah according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Abortion is now banned in at least nine states, with trigger bans in several more set to take effect in the coming days. Laws in eight states took effect on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/urnXjV1uNF pic.twitter.com/3pYUVKlmvA — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2022

If someone living in America wants to terminate a pregnancy and lives in a state where the practise becomes illegal, they will either have to travel interstate or conduct a “self-managed abortion” by using medication or other means.

American progressives such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been quick to signal their opposition to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court.

“The right to our own bodies and the right to form our families, this is something that belongs to all of us and it does not belong to lawmakers,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

@nowthispolitics Multiple studies have shown that mortality rates would greatly increase if access to safe and legal abortion was outlawed. Pregnancy-related death would increase by 21%, according to research from the University of Colorado Boulder. For Black women, that number would rise to 33%. ♬ original sound – NowThis Politics

US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also added their condemnation to the overturning of Roe V Wade.

State laws banning abortion are taking effect today – some of them so extreme that women can be punished for protecting their own health, even in cases of rape and incest.



The health and lives of millions of women are at risk. pic.twitter.com/wRGtHGgoWp — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clearly shaken by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, telling reporters “I am personally overwhelmed by this decision.” https://t.co/caGrEGygwV pic.twitter.com/1N8PMvL5mk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2022

The court’s Roe v Wade decision goes against the consensus of the American people, 85 per cent of whom think abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances as per Vox.

This data is supported by polling from the Pew Research Center which concluded 61 per cent of adults believe abortion should be “legal in all or most cases”, while only 37 per cent think it should be “illegal in all or most cases”.

READ MORE Phoebe Bridgers Shared Her Abortion Story As Reproductive Rights Come Under Threat In The US

The movement to ban safe access to abortion was spearheaded primarily by Republicans (America’s conservative party) and religious conservatives.

Mike Pence is the former Republican Vice President to Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of the so-called “pro-life” movement.

After Roe v Wade was overturned, Pence wrote in a tweet that “Today, Life Won.”

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

Planned Parenthood, America’s top abortion provider said it would continue to protest.

“We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you,” it tweeted.