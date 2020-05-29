The Federal Government today announced that they’re refunding a whopping $721 million worth of robodebt payments after the controversial scheme faced a class action lawsuit.

This is a good thing, but it’s only a good thing because the robodebt itself was an absolute shit show that ultimately resulted in over 2,000 Australians taking their own lives.

In addition to the fact that the robodebt scheme has been problematic since day one, it’s also important to note that this is the second multi-million dollar mistake the government has made headlines for in the last week. So naturally, the internet felt the need to call them the fuck out on their mistakes.

Like many of us, Stuart Robert will concede to a $720 million oopsie at work at 3:30pm on a Friday and then return to to work on Monday — henno (@jrhennessy) May 29, 2020

Last Friday it was the $60billion #JobKeeper fiasco

This Friday it's the $720million #robodebt crime

Next Friday? — That Ungracious Dr Sheep Person???????? (@noplaceforsheep) May 29, 2020

For starters, former Labor leader Bill Shorten called both the government and Stuart Robert personally out for the lack of apology given to families of those who took their lives as a result of the robodebt scheme.

470,000 Australians to be refunded $721M of Robodebt. This doesn't help families who lost victims to suicide, or heal other harms, stresses & inconveniences caused. An apology? Not this Govt. For Stuart Robert, sorry seems to be the hardest word. https://t.co/aQW9Ut3rTl — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) May 29, 2020

To be fair, the man behind the scheme is also the man who racked up a $38,000 home internet bill. So if he doesn’t know that you can get unlimited data for like $50/month, he *probably* shouldn’t be left in charge of $720 million to begin with.

Stuart Robert has courageously taken responsibility for the $720m robodebt bungle. I accept his explanation that he attempted to resolve this many months ago but was over his data limit and couldn’t log into MyGov. — Scott Morrison PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 29, 2020

I think I speak for all of Australia when I say that we frankly deserve better than this man.

Stuart Robert, man…. surely we deserve better than this gronk — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) May 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, we’re yet to hear an actual apology from the government for the huge mistake, which literally cost the lives of over 2,000 people, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

No apology because there's no empathy. Scott Morrison and Stuart Robert – like Peter Dutton – seem incapable of comprehending the harm they've inflicted on vulnerable people. — Lady Raven (@kity_katz) May 29, 2020

Surely it’s not normal the government can unlawfully take hundreds of millions of dollars from its citizens and no one even even apologises, let alone anyone lose their job. #robodebt #auspol — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) May 29, 2020

We all love a good joke, especially at the expense of the Federal Government, but this is really no laughing matter. Thousands (yes, THOUSANDS) of people ended their lives as a result of robodebt and although we can refund the money collected, the worst of the damage caused is simply irreparable.

#robodebt How do you pay back suicides? — Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) May 29, 2020

If you, or someone you know, is in need of crisis support, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In emergency situations, please don’t hesitate to call 000.