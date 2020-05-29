The Federal Government today announced that they’re refunding a whopping $721 million worth of robodebt payments after the controversial scheme faced a class action lawsuit.

READ MORE
The Govt Just Axed Its Fucked Robodebt Scheme & Is Now Refunding A Casual $721 Million

This is a good thing, but it’s only a good thing because the robodebt itself was an absolute shit show that ultimately resulted in over 2,000 Australians taking their own lives.

In addition to the fact that the robodebt scheme has been problematic since day one, it’s also important to note that this is the second multi-million dollar mistake the government has made headlines for in the last week. So naturally, the internet felt the need to call them the fuck out on their mistakes.

For starters, former Labor leader Bill Shorten called both the government and Stuart Robert personally out for the lack of apology given to families of those who took their lives as a result of the robodebt scheme.

To be fair, the man behind the scheme is also the man who racked up a $38,000 home internet bill. So if he doesn’t know that you can get unlimited data for like $50/month, he *probably* shouldn’t be left in charge of $720 million to begin with.

I think I speak for all of Australia when I say that we frankly deserve better than this man.

Unsurprisingly, we’re yet to hear an actual apology from the government for the huge mistake, which literally cost the lives of over 2,000 people, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

We all love a good joke, especially at the expense of the Federal Government, but this is really no laughing matter. Thousands (yes, THOUSANDS) of people ended their lives as a result of robodebt and although we can refund the money collected, the worst of the damage caused is simply irreparable.

If you, or someone you know, is in need of crisis support, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In emergency situations, please don’t hesitate to call 000.