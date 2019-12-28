Hold on to your hats Twilight fans because Robert Pattinson reckons he’ll move on to porn if his upcoming Batman role isn’t successful.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 33-year-old actor discussed his upcoming role and how he “felt a connection to it.”

“I just really wanted it,” he said.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation,” Pattinson told The Guardian. “Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!”

In case you missed it, IRL Edward Cullen/Cedric Diggory is set to star as Bruce Wayne in what could potentially be another three Batman films.

However, if being a caped crusader doesn’t quite work out for him, Rob is keen to get his schlong on camera.

“Porn,” he laughed when asked about his backup plan. “But art-house porn.”

If you’re somewhere in your early-mid twenties, there’s a fair chance Robert Pattinson was your sexual awakening, so a career in porn would likely be lucrative for the actor.

Considering R-Pattz has spent most of the last decade starring in indie films since wrapping up Twilight back in 2012, art-house porn isn’t that much of a leap for the 33-year-old.

If you’d like to see Robert Pattison getting frisky on camera, you’re probably going to have to convince everyone in your life to boycott the films because I highly doubt they’re going to flop.

The film, entitled The Batman is set to be directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) and will star the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell.

The Batman is set to premiere in 2021, with R-Pattz PornHub debut likely occurring in 2022.