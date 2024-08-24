Independent candidate and man who had a brain worm, Robert F Kennedy Jr. (RFK), has announced that he will be dropping out of the 2024 US Presidential Race after admitting that he sees no “realistic path of electoral victory”. He’s now put his full support behind Republican candidate Donald Trump, and has consequently brought great shame to the Kennedy name.

The 70-year-old nephew of President John F Kennedy has withdrawn his name from the ballot in several key states, meaning he is no longer in the running to win the presidency — not that he ever really was, lol.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control,” said RFK Jr.

“So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House.”

Me when it all gets too hard. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RFK Jr. announces his unsurprising resignation

Political experts have suspected that the Democrat-turned-independent conspiracy-theorist anti-vaxxer would drop out of the race for president, ever since the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee smothered his (already limited) chances of winning the election.

So the news of his resignation from the race is hardly a surprise. What is surprising however, is who the Kennedy has pledged his allegiance to after dropping out.

Without fear of overstating, the Kennedy family name is practically an institute of itself within the Democrat Party.

RFK Jr. was already in trouble with his family when he announced last October he’d be abandoning the Democrats to run as an independent candidate, after trying and failing to challenge Joe Biden for the Democrat’s original nomination.

But the only thing that could be a bigger smack in the face than being a traitor to his family’s party, is joining their opposition: Donald Trump.

Seeing your ex-situationship in public. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is why when RFK Jr. took to the stage at a Republican rally with Donald Trump in Phoenix to declare his support for Trump as the next president, it caused a huge stir — which even he acknowledged.

“I’ve made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump,” said Robert F Kennedy Jr.

“This decision is agonising for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends, but I have the certainty that this is what … [I’m] meant to do.”

Honestly, if I had someone describe pledging their support to me as “heart-wrenching” I wouldn’t be cheering. But I guess Trump is built different, because he celebrated the endorsement.

“I want to thank Bobby. That was very nice. He’s a great guy, respected by everybody,” Donald Trump told the crowd.

Things got even weirder though when in return for Kennedy’s support, Trump promised that if he returned to the White House he would reveal the JFK assassination files. This addresses the long-running conspiracy that the CIA played some part in the assassination of the president in 1963.

It’s certainly a weird trade off for RFK Jr. But was supporting Trump really his first choice?

Ooooh spicy political tea time.

RFK Jr. tried making a deal with Kamala Harris

As stated earlier, US political nerds are not surprised by this decision to drop out by RFK Jr. Both his campaign funds and support polls were rapidly dropping, and he already faced a wild uphill battle given how few votes independent candidates get.

So before he publicly made the decision to drop from the election, behind-the-scenes RFK Jr. was trying to cut a deal with either of the parties.

Grab ’em by the Kennedy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The trade-off is simple enough: he offers his support for one of the major candidates (and therefore voter base), in exchange for some form of position in their cabinet.

However, apparently Kennedy’s attempt to cut a deal with first preference didn’t go so smoothly.

Reports say that in the week leading to today’s announcement, RFK Jr. tried mending the bridge with the Democrat party by trying to arrange a meeting with VP and brat, Kamala Harris.

Unfortunately for him, they didn’t wanna see his lil’ traitor face, and completely rejected any official meeting with him.

So he settled for second best and pledged his support to the Republicans and Donald Trump. Which TBH, is probably a lot more in line with his fringe-conservative/conspiracy theorist views.

In summary, this whole campaign has been a car-crash for Robert F Kennedy Jr., adding to the long list of car-based tragedies in his family history. At least the CIA won’t get accused of any foul-play in this one.

The citizens of the US will vote for their next president on November 5, 2024. Will it be the end of the world? Maybe. We’ll have to tune in and find out.

[Image: AP]