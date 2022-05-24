CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mentions of murder.

18 students and one teacher have been killed in the worst US school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. 

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Two police officers were wounded at the scene but are expected to survive.

According to University Hospital, two people were rushed to hospital: a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who are both in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. However, his motives for the shooting have not yet been disclosed.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 18 students and killed a teacher,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Ramos was reportedly killed at the scene by police officers.

This is the worst school shooting in America since Sandy Hook, where 20 children and six adults were murdered.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” said US Senator Chris Murphy.

“But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues.

“Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

Image: ABC