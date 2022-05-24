CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mentions of murder.

18 students and one teacher have been killed in the worst US school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Two police officers were wounded at the scene but are expected to survive.

According to University Hospital, two people were rushed to hospital: a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who are both in critical condition.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition.



The other patient is a 10-year-old girl, also in critical condition. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Per CNN this is the THIRTIETH shooting at an elementary school this year. — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 24, 2022

This is the 30th K through 12 mass shooting this year in the US…. The 30th. And this is the 212th mass shooting in the US 144 days into 2022. — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) May 24, 2022

Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. However, his motives for the shooting have not yet been disclosed.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 18 students and killed a teacher,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Ramos was reportedly killed at the scene by police officers.

This is the worst school shooting in America since Sandy Hook, where 20 children and six adults were murdered.

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022

The teenagers who survived Columbine are in their late 30s and early 40s. They have kids in elementary schools. — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) May 24, 2022

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” said US Senator Chris Murphy.

“But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues.

“Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”