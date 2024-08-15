Grown Ups actor and controversial stand-up comic Rob Schneider has issued a public apology to his daughter Elle King after she unpacked their toxic relationship on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Schneider — who was recently “booed” off a stage during a charity event for a “controversial vote” — has apologised to his daughter after she revealed details of their troubled relationship, including claims of being sent to a fat camp.

The comedian’s apology kicked off on Tucker Carlson‘s podcast after the host brought King’s claims to his attention.

“It’s fun being a parent, isn’t it?” Schneider joked, before moving on to his apology.

“Well, I wanna just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed.

“Clearly I wasn’t and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely, I love you entirely and I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby Lucky.

“I wish you the best.”

The 50 First Dates comedian went on to say he felt “terrible” for everything and that he “[doesn’t] take anything personally” when it came to King’s expose.

“If you love somebody completely, you just — I love her — and all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this,” Schneider added.

What did Elle King say about her father Rob Schneider?

Earlier this week, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer reflected on her childhood and what growing up with Schneider was like. One of the big bombshells the singer shared was that Schneider had sent her to a fat camp.

“I was a really, really heavy child,” King shared with Dumb Blonde host Bunnie Xo.

“My dad sent me to fat camp. It was rough and I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. It’s very toxic and very silly.”

Alongside the fat camp, King added that her father would get very angry at her if she “messed up a shot” when she was with him on set.

“I would just get lost in the shuffle,” King continued.

“If I ever messed up a shot, or if an arm was in the camera, or I was talking, I would get in fucking trouble.”

King also revealed that she had to wear sweaters on one of her dad’s movie sets — which was reportedly the set for Big Stan — despite it being 108 degrees (roughly 42℃).

“I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression,” she said.

When asked about where she stands with her father now, the singer simply said she refuses to be associated with him.

“He’s just not nice,” she added.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You can want someone to change so much and ultimately, you can’t control anyone else’s actions. You can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

As of writing, King has yet to respond to her father’s apology and honestly, I don’t blame her if she refuses to touch on that topic again after that huge tea spill.