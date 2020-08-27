Minister for Aged Care and Senior Australians Richard Colbeck has been called out after essentially mic-dropping his way out of the Senate instead of addressing the issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Colbeck was compelled by the Senate to explain his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the aged care sector. However, after giving the required statement, Colbeck simply walked out of the chamber, refusing to listen to what the senate had to say.

“I have been working every day with the aged care sector, providers, staff and families to ensure that these people in care, those who first cared for us, receive the highest level of protection … for this, I am accountable,” he said in his statement before leaving the Senate.

Richard Colbeck defends his handling of the aged care coronavirus crisis, before leaving the Senate chamber as Labor demanded answers https://t.co/zL7hfP7ke3 #auspol pic.twitter.com/qBd7nwFjg4 — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) August 27, 2020

“Maybe you should stay and listen to what the Senate has to say, Minister Colbeck,” Senator Penny Wong asserted as Colbeck exited. “It is a disgrace that this minister leaves the chamber when the Parliament is taking note of his statement.”

The Senate compelled Colbeck to provide an explanation for the government’s handling of the situation after more than 350 aged care residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Following his actions, Senator Wong has called for Colbeck to lose his job, asserting that he has lost the confidence of the public and the government.

“Senator Colbeck has lost the confidence of the Parliament, he has lost the confidence of the public, and he has to go,” she said.

The outrage comes as the royal commission into aged care revealed that the sector needs a minimum of $620 million extra per year to upgrade all facilities to high quality.