Reddit Is Ripping Into Rich People For Being Out Of Touch (Because We Can’t Eat Them)

The good folk of the internet are dragging the living daylights out of rich people, after a question in a subreddit asked netizens to share things they have seen from wealthy people that reek of being out of touch. We might not be able to eat the rich, but we sure can roast them.

In a question posed to the r/AskReddit page, one of the platform’s most active spaces, user u/MonthIcy1 made the following query:

“What’s the most out-of-touch thing you heard from rich people?”

Whether it’s rich people being clueless about how much money other people earn, or literally just laughing in the face of a less fortunate person in one case, it seems like everyone wanted to share the obscene thing an oblivious rich person did to them.

Honestly, it’s giving that segment of Hamish & Andy where Hamish Blake makes fun of his friend Andy Lee for having “lost touch with the common man“, and points out something like how Andy has a golf simulator in his house. Must be nice.

However, the people of Reddit had far more upsetting examples of rich people showing their loose grip on reality.

The top comment came from someone who worked as a valet driver, who claimed they were once told they needed to be sure to close the car door for the clients at a party for one strange reason.

“I needed to be sure to close their car doors or else they would just drive off with their doors open. As they’re so used to people closing their car doors for them,” wrote the user.

Going to be so real, I stopped being able to relate to the level of wealth as soon as I read “valet driver”.

Another user shared how once when purchasing a bike from the home of a rich person, they were literally laughed at for being poor.

“I needed a bicycle to get to a new job. Found someone online selling a really nice bike for cheap so I got in touch. Took two trains to their house to buy the bike and when I got there it was a mansion,” they shared.

“They asked me where my truck was to load the bike on, when I told them I was riding the bike home they laughed, and before I knew it everyone in the house had been called to the garage to hear how I was riding the bike 3 hours home in the dark.

“No one offered me a lift, they just acted blessed at how they didn’t have to do such things.”

Is anyone else’s blood boiling?

Countless other Redditors shared examples of when their boss — who was obviously paid more than them — made everyone pay for things like expensive meals or gifts, despite the fact they earn “10x more” than their employees.

Another popular example of rich people showing they were out of touch was the different perspective that they had on holidays.

Various users shared how they have been told to take time off and go on a holiday just for the fun of it — like those things both don’t cost time and money for people on standard wages.

“When [rich people] tell me I should just take off and go somewhere for a week. Even if I made the money, I’d be eating the time itself from the no [paid time off] I get,” one person wrote.

Speaking of standard wages, another Redditor shared how they know someone who “thought that our average salary was $100,000 per year.”

According to Seek the median salary in Australia is about $65K, however, the average is $98K — surprisingly close to Richie McGee’s estimate.

Other responses on the Reddit post took users back in time, as people began remembering how the wealth disparity was shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, senior management held company-wide calls about mental health and wellbeing. One piece of advice always stuck with me. They suggest to stop the tedium of working in the same space, to move your desk to another room in your house. I had a choice between facing different walls,” shared one Redditor.

All this talk of rich people and their response to the pandemic brings me back to when Australian Prime Minister at the time Scott Morrison shared that Aussies struggling to find entertainment should buy puzzles.

Or that time he admitted he didn’t know how much a load of bread cost. Or the time he told people struggling to afford rent that they should just buy a house.

In fact, Scott Morrison was so out of touch that after his election loss in 2022, the Liberals ran an investigation that found that a major reason for the failed campaign was that voters found ScoMo too out of touch.

However, Redditors agreed that there was one thing a rich person could say that is the most infuriating, senseless, out-of-touch statement possible.

“When they claim that it’s not the money that made them happy,” a user wrote.

This one is especially annoying — not because money is the root of human happiness. It definitely isn’t.

What’s so annoying about this statement is when a rich person says it to someone who clearly needs money, but chooses not to offer it, and instead offers “character development”.

I don’t need character development, I need to pay my rent.