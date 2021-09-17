Holy shit: after nearly a decade, Australian icons Rhonda and Ketut are coming back to help encourage Aussies to get vaccinated.

If you were living under a rock during the 2010s, you might not know how viral Rhonda & Ketut were back in the day. I couldn’t go a day in school, without someone quoting *that* iconic AAMI ad.

“You look so hot today, like a sunrise,” Ketut says to the very sunburnt Rhonda in the famous Australian ad.

“Oh, you’re naughty,” she replies, not realising he’s referring to her sunburn.

“Remember, eyes on the road Rhonda,” Ketut responds.

So good! I swear one of my friend’s dads had “you look hot like a sunrise” printed on a t-shirt.

READ MORE Victoria Bitter Have Launched A New Vaccination Campaign And Dialled The Nostalgia To Fkn 11

The ad didn’t just end there, Rhonda & Ketut’s love story continued in more ads over the years. The last ad that graced our screens was in 2015, where the pair fall into each other’s arms at Rhonda’s high school reunion.

Fast forward to 2021 and Rhonda & Ketut are happy together and even have a little baby.

The new ad is like we (Australia) are Facetiming the adorable little family and it’s honestly quite sweet.

“Eyes on the future Australia, vax up,” Ketut says.

“Vax up Australia, like a sunrise,” Rhonda says while holding their little Rhonda/Ketut baby.

Chief executive of AAMI, Lisa Harrison, said the ad is intended to help communities get back on their feet.

“We understand the significant impact COVID-19 continues to have on our customers, our people and our communities, which is why we strongly support the need for a rapid, efficient, safe and effective vaccination strategy for Australia.

“It’s also why we’ve launched our own call to arms campaign proactively encouraging Australians to take action, as getting vaccinated is our ticket to a more ‘normal’ existence and getting back to doing what we love.”

Who knew it would take a whole-ass pandemic for Rhonda & Ketut to reunite on our screens again.