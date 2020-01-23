Thanks for signing up!

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is investigating reports of a serious incident involving a firefighting air tanker in southern NSW.

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday afternoon, the NSW RFS said “contact was lost with a Large Air Tanker” which had been working in the Snowy Monaro area.

“Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed.

“A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search.”

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern NSW this afternoon.

Contact was lost with a Large Air Tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/i6u1mlZsZ0 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 23, 2020

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told SBS that at least five ambulances and two rescue helicopters have joined the search.

More to come.

