The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has denied volunteer firefighter Paul Parker‘s claim he was booted from his role after cursing out Prime Minister Scott Morrison, saying Parker is still a member of the organisation.

The RFS disputed claims Parker made on The Project last night, including an allegation that he was told “I’m finished, it’s all over” after a TV news crew captured him telling Morrison to “Get fucked, from Nelligen.”

“The NSW RFS is aware of reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker from the Nelligen area,” an RFS spokesperson said.

“We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed.”

Parker’s appearance on The Project sparked a new outpouring of support for the volunteer firefighter, with the hashtag #IStandWithFiremanPaul sweeping across Twitter.

In January, an RFS spokesperson told 7 News that Parker was asked to take a “break” from his volunteering duties due to concerns over exhaustion.

The spokesperson said Parker could decide when he wanted to return to the organisation, but Parker appears to have interpreted the message differently.

“Didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation, but apparently you can,” Parker said last night.