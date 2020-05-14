Ask Reddit: A rare yet vast and pure river of truth in a world otherwise full of lies and ruthless deceit.

Yesterday’s question “What is the pettiest, silliest, most meaningless hill you are willing to die on?” asked Redditors to look into their souls and share the most trivial issue they would lose their lives fighting over.

For me, I would say “Stop saying bush doof”, because the only thing I picture is someone cumming of a muff. I feel strongly about this.

Naturally it sparked some passionate as christ answers. The majority I suspect came from my own mother, as the most liked answers sounded like a transcript of me visiting home for over an hour.

Mum Answers

I say ‘expresso’ just to grind her gears.

Then I learned a thing or two about a thing or two.

Mind = blown. Next time I call a town meeting, I’ll know what I’m talking about.
I do this to our poor editor every day. I would like apologise.
The oxford comma makes several appearances during this thread. People are so passionate about it.
A theory I can get behind!
Wow I didn’t know the Monopoly origins were anti-capitalistic but it makes SO much sense and I’m totally into it.

Here are some of my hard agrees.

This grinds my gears as well as people standing on the right side of the escalator. Pre- covid problems hey?
Can’t stand a movie talker. Can’t do it. CAN’T DO IT. The irony of the situation is their q’s will be a’d if they stfu’d.

Where are the lies?

You can read more of the Reddit thread, or even contribute to it here.

Image: Revolutionary Road