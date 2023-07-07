Be Still, My Queer Heart: The Trailer For Prime Video’s Gay Royal Rom-Com Is Here

It’s a great day to be alive, my friends, because Prime Video just dropped the trailer for their gay royal rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. Yep, you read that right. It’s the content you didn’t know you needed. But now that it’s here, you desperately crave it. Well, I know I do.

The film is based on the 2019 romance novel by Casey McQuiston which follows the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar) and his relationship with the Prince of England, Henry Foc-Mountchristen-Windsor (Nicholas Galitzine).



(Image Source: Instagram / Nicholas Galitzine)

My loins are quivering already, but let’s get into the plot.



It all kicks off when Alex’s mother, played by the incredible Uma Thurman, is elected as the president of the United States and asks her son to attend an event in the UK. In a royal fuck up, Alex manages to start a very creamy feud with Prince Henry. To fix it, they have to go on a big public relations tour and pretend to be best buds even though they hate each other’s guts.



Isn’t that always the way the best spicy stories start?

But as they start to get to know each other the pair realise they have far more in common than they first thought. Before they know it, some gorgeous little sparks start flying. They’re falling for each other. Don’t you just love it?



Not to be dramatic but the trailer is art. Have a little look at it below.

I’m not the only one who can’t wait to see this movie. Fans of the book are getting hot and bothered. The girls, the gays, and the theys are over the moon.

The only bad news is that we have to wait a whole month until Red, White & Royal Blue hits Prime Video on August 11.



Until then, remain strong. We can do this.



