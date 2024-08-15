Doctors Warn Men To Stop Rawdogging Flights Like ‘Idiots’, And Share Legit Health Concerns

Attention all men who intend on rawdogging their next flight: DON’T. Doctors have begun warning against taking part in the bizarre TikTok trend on the grounds it poses significant health risks. Also, according to one medical professional “they’re idiots”.

In case you haven’t been unfortunate enough to hear what “rawdogging” a flight is, it’s a strange trend that has caught massive attention online in which men (because it’s always men) are taking long flights without any form of distraction, and only stare straight ahead.

It’s basically just another weird masculinity thing where you prove how cool you are by rawdogging a longer flight than your mates in order to prove that you are the rawest dog that ever rawdogged.

Though it began as simply withholding from any forms of entertainment during your plane trip, some rawdoggers upped the challenge an extra mile by resisting to stand, use the bathroom, and eat or drink.

I got that dog me, and it’s raw. (Source: TorrenFoot TikTok)

While the trend has left many who observe it confused, it continues to catch interest from folks looking to test their endurance and mental limits. Not to flex, but I’m already at my limit, no rawdogging neccesary.

However after the trend has continued to grow for the best part of a month, with notable celebs like UK footballer Manchester City’s Erling Haaland showing off their rawdogging achievements, doctors are beginning to warn about the health impacts that it poses.

“A digital detox might do you some good, but all the rest of it is against medical advice,” GP Gill Jenkins told the BBC.

“The whole thing about the risk of long-haul flying is that you’re at risk of dehydration.”

Jenkins then shared that as well as dehydration, the rawdogging challenge could also result in deep vein thrombosis, which is a type of blood clot that usually occurs in the leg.

“If you’re not moving you’re at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is compounded by dehydration,” she warned.

She then added that the decision to withhold from going to the bathroom when you need to is “stupid”.

“Not going to the toilet, that’s a bit stupid. If you need the loo, you need the loo,” the doctor said, per the publication.

When asked what she thinks of people who rawdog their flights, Dr Jenkins summed her thoughts simply: “They’re idiots.”

And that’s an official medical diagnosis. But unlike dehydration, constipation, and thrombosis, being an idiot is a much harder condition to fix.

