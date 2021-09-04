Now, I love an ode to hot dads every day, but today is Father’s Day folks, so that means hot dad appreciation is extra special! In honour of fine fathers everywhere, I’ve decided to do us all the favour of collating and ranking the hottest animated dads to grace our screens, because we deserve it.

So without further ado, happy Father’s Day!

11. The Prince of The Forest

It was only recently that a friend pointed out Bambi’s dad is hot, and insert the ‘why would you say something so controversial yet so brave’ meme. He’s a fkn deer! He isn’t even anthropomorphic! They didn’t even try to make him look like a person! Stop infecting me with these unsavoury thoughts!

So while The Prince (lol) gets to be on this list of animated dads, he’s at the bottom – not just for species reasons but also because he was an absent father and I think we can all agree that part of the appeal of a hot dad is the fact that they’re good with kids, sooo.

10. King Triton

Why are the pecs so big?? Why is he so ripped?? I don’t even like long, silver beards but this man is absolutely SERVING and I am ready to order.

Despite being muscles galore, Triton was also a pretty shitty dad to Ariel, and maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but his cruelty in punishing her is what drove her to the surface. I don’t like mean dads, even when they are trying their best and have big pecs!

9. Mufasa

It would be a hate crime to furries everywhere if I didn’t include Mufasa on this list of animated dads, and honestly, I feel like the attraction to him is universal despite him being, you know, an actual lion.

ALSO, he was a great dad!!! Super caring!!! Loved his son!!! RIP Mufasa, gone too soon.

8. Riley’s Dad

Okay I hate that this man is attractive in such a ‘mediocre white man’ way but he IS. Like, this is what all my uni lecturers that I had a crush on looked like.

7. Cassim

Omg. Forget Aladdin, look at his father!!! This man is 100% a daddy and the only reason he is so low on this list is because he was a classic dead-beat dad who brought more trouble than love to his kid. I mean Aladdin thought he was an orphan!! And then his dad comes along and strings him into more trouble? Cassim is lucky he’s so hot because otherwise it would be bottom of the list, buddy.

6. King Agnarr

Okay but Disney had no business making Anna and Elsa’s dad this fkn cute. Like, that little stache? I adore it, strangely, and it’s very ~2021~ despite his character being designed a whole fkn eight years ago. Time isn’t real.

That being said, I had to bump him down the list because of the whole ‘repressing Elsa’ business. He may be hot, but he gave his daughter an anxiety complex and that is not cute nor good parenting.

5. Chief Tui

Strong, reliable, steady, emotionally vulnerable, family-orientated, and had a good relationship with his mother. We love. If it wasn’t for the fact that he used tradition as a means of preventing Moana from following her heart, he’d be in the top!!!

4. Matai Vasa

Now look, I know this man isn’t Moana’s dad, but he’s probably someone’s dad, right?? Anyway, I have had a crush on this character specifically since I first watched the movie five years ago so he is hot and he is on this list.

3. Stoick The Vast

Okay, maybe it’s controversial to put daddy Stoick so high on the list, but I just rewatched the How To Train Your Dragon movies and I am an emotional MESS.

I know he starts off as not a great parent, but in How To Train Your Dragon 2??? The way he sacrifices himself to save his son?? Like five minutes after being reunited with the the love of his life whom he thought he lost for 20 years??? In probably one of the most romantic and tear-jerking scenes to ever be animated???

Seriously, I was neutral toward Stoick until I saw his reunion with his wife. Then I cried and now I need someone to love me like that. He is so romantic!!! And thoughtful!!! Stoick is both a great husband and father, so he gets extra points.

2. Hiccup

Clearly good looks run in the family. Is it cheating if Hiccup was only a hot animated dad for the last three minutes of the entire How To Train Your Dragon trilogy? Maybe but he’s hot so I don’t care.

1. Chief Benja

I’m sorry but he is the single hottest dad to ever come out of any movie and I am so in love with him. Kind, nurturing, an incredible cook, anti-war, a peacemaker, and he’s so gorgeous, wow.

I actually cried when he had his emotional moment with Raya. It made me want a father figure like this, which is weird and Freudian and probably a bit TMI for this ranking but I don’t care! He illicits primal yearnings for love and comfort in me and it’s (non)living proof that Disney is getting way too fucking good at giving us hot dads.