I stole some Tic Tacs when I was a kid. My dad was rifling through some magazine at the newsagent and the owner’s head was turned, so I reached over counter, lifted the pack from one of those little plastic stands, and shoved it into my pocket.
It was the perfect heist – until dad heard that telltale rattle coming from the back seat. He turned the car around and marched me in front of the shopkeeper, a man whose face flashed from boredom, to confusion, to total contempt.
The most severe punishment I copped that day was a stern talking-to. Not every kid in Australia is so lucky.
Stars including Miranda Tapsell and Adam Briggs have lent their voice to the Raise The Age petition, a new push from peak medical and legal groups to lift the age of criminality in Australia from 10 to at least 14.
As it stands, children as young as 10 can be incarcerated in Australia. The Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC) states that every year, some 600 children in that age bracket are kept behind bars.
Of that number, the HRLC states 65% are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.
Taking to social media last night, Top End Wedding star Tapsell asked punters to sign the Raise The Age petition, which urges Australian lawmakers to lift the age of criminality.
“The conversation shouldn’t be around whether a kid stole a chocolate frog or a loaf of bread, but back to the fact that a minor can be sent to jail,” she said.
Citing the disproportionate rate of youth incarceration for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids, rapper and TV gun Briggs said, “prison is no place for a child.”
Children don’t belong in prison. In Australia, children as young as 10 can be arrested, brought before a judge and sent to prison. It’s time to Raise the Age. Better preventative engagement with communities & family is paramount. https://t.co/WYmuuktaep #RaiseTheAge pic.twitter.com/Jw3b3gME1K
— Senator Briggs (@Briggs) July 23, 2020
The campaign pivots around a few key points: the first, perhaps obviously, is that kids under 13 are still undergoing critical brain development, and lack the mental and emotional maturity of older adolescents and adults.
Campaigners argue that incarcerating kids is dire for their development.
Advocates also point to the fact that locking kids up doesn’t address the underlying factors and disadvantage associated with children who face Australia’s criminal justice system.
To get all of that across, organisers and supporters have shared piccies of themselves at ten years old, to express how pre-teens really shouldn’t be subject to incarceration.
This is me (about age 10) mucking around with my cousin Mia.
Currently kids this young can be locked up in prison cells.
Time is long overdue for governments to #raisetheage of legal responsibility to at least 14.
Kids belong in schools and playgrounds, not prisons cells. pic.twitter.com/tbHWTkgwJG
— Monique Hurley (@monique_hurley) July 23, 2020
My dad just sent me some pictures, I must have been about 11 here. Too young to be spending time in jail don't you think? #RaiseTheAge pic.twitter.com/gzHtn674QV
— Jaime de Loma-Osorio (@jaimeloma) July 23, 2020
I really hated school but loved gymnastics when I was 10. Kids should be free to get in trouble, do cartwheels and follow their dreams. Children should never be behind bars.
It's well past time that our governments #RaiseTheAge so that all kids can be safe. pic.twitter.com/BK1eIAKz3d
— Ruth Barson (@RuthHRLC) July 23, 2020
Here’s a photo of me at age 10. Kids should be allowed to spend holidays with their family and wear their brother’s hand-me-down clothes if that makes them happy.
10 years olds should never be locked up behind bars. It’s time to #RaiseTheAge of criminal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/QHk1ot0Iiu
— Lee Carnie (@LeeJCarnie) July 23, 2020
It’s a disgrace that this country jails children.
Who were you at age 10, 11, 12, 13?
At 12 I still loved playing with barbies.
At 13 I hadn’t started puberty.
At 13 you’re not old enough to be employed, how are you old enough to be gaoled?!
It’s time to #raisetheage pic.twitter.com/59CF2bRSIK
— Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) July 23, 2020
This is me at 10. No doubt my privileged life would have turned out much worse had I made a mistake & gone to prison.
Kids don’t belong in jail. All state governments must #RaiseTheAge of criminal responsibility to 14 & make sure no 10 yr old lives behind bars @JillHennessyMP pic.twitter.com/Io8WVd3An5
— Mat Tinkler (@TinklerMat) July 23, 2020
View this post on Instagram
???? We are ten in these photos, the same age you can be put in prison under current Australian law ???? We spent our Saturdays playing netball and our nights watching Neighbours and Home and Away. We had idyllic childhoods that meant we were safe and sheltered from what other children are not. In Australia, we still have laws that allow children as young as ten to be hauled in front of a judge and sent to prison. Even more worryingly, approximately 70% of the kids who are incarcerated in this country are First Nations children; kids who already have it tough and are working their way through intergenerational trauma. We know that prison is often ineffective in rehabilitating adults, so what the hell do we think it will do to children? There has to be a better, healthier option. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on countries to raise the age to at least 14 years old. China, Russia, Germany, Spain, Sierra Leone, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Rwanda have taken this step and we must do the same for Australian kids. On July 27, the Australian Government will be considering raising the age of imprisonment to 14. Before then, we urge you to sign the #RaiseTheAge petition via the link in our bio. (Thanks to incredible women like @nakkiah and @marlee.silva for bringing this to our attention ❤️)
View this post on Instagram
Will you post a pic of you at 10 to #RaiseTheAge ? *** Copy: Kids should be in _____, not in prisons. This is me at ___ years old doing ____ – like kids should be. But right now across Australia, children as young as 10 can be arrested by police, charged with an offence, hauled before a court and locked away in youth prisons. Jail is no place for a child. Next Monday, the National Council of Attorney Generals are meeting and we are calling on them to #RaiseTheAge of criminal responsibility from just 10 years old to 14 to keep very young children out of prison. If you agree, head to www.raisetheage.org.au to sign the petition – and share a photo of yourself at 10 years old! Northern Territory @fylesnatasha ACT @gordonramsaymla @shanerattenbury @rachelss_mla Victoria @danielandrewsmp @jillhennessymp Queensland @annastaciamp @yvettedath South Australia @steven_marshallmp Western Australia @mark_mcgowan_mp New South Wales @gladysb Tasmania @tasliberals Tag us 🙂 @inmyblooditruns
View this post on Instagram
When I was 10, I was having a great time learning about planes and cockpits, not worried about going to prison. Children do not belong in prison, and yet in Australia, kids as young as 10 are sent to prison for as little as stealing a chocolate frog. On the 27th of July, the Australian gvt consider whether or not to #RaiseTheAge of criminality up to 14. Sign to petition to help force the Australian Gvt to do so – raisetheage.org.au
The Council of Attorneys-General – that is, the top legal officials appointed in each state and territory – is working on a review of the age of criminality in Australia.
The group is slated to discuss those findings at a meeting on Monday, July 27, and Raise The Age’s organisers have asked Aussies to have their say with the petition before then.
You can check out the campaign here.Image: Instagram