I stole some Tic Tacs when I was a kid. My dad was rifling through some magazine at the newsagent and the owner’s head was turned, so I reached over counter, lifted the pack from one of those little plastic stands, and shoved it into my pocket.

It was the perfect heist – until dad heard that telltale rattle coming from the back seat. He turned the car around and marched me in front of the shopkeeper, a man whose face flashed from boredom, to confusion, to total contempt.

The most severe punishment I copped that day was a stern talking-to. Not every kid in Australia is so lucky.

Stars including Miranda Tapsell and Adam Briggs have lent their voice to the Raise The Age petition, a new push from peak medical and legal groups to lift the age of criminality in Australia from 10 to at least 14.

As it stands, children as young as 10 can be incarcerated in Australia. The Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC) states that every year, some 600 children in that age bracket are kept behind bars.

Of that number, the HRLC states 65% are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

Taking to social media last night, Top End Wedding star Tapsell asked punters to sign the Raise The Age petition, which urges Australian lawmakers to lift the age of criminality.

“The conversation shouldn’t be around whether a kid stole a chocolate frog or a loaf of bread, but back to the fact that a minor can be sent to jail,” she said.

Citing the disproportionate rate of youth incarceration for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids, rapper and TV gun Briggs said, “prison is no place for a child.”

The campaign pivots around a few key points: the first, perhaps obviously, is that kids under 13 are still undergoing critical brain development, and lack the mental and emotional maturity of older adolescents and adults.

Campaigners argue that incarcerating kids is dire for their development.

Advocates also point to the fact that locking kids up doesn’t address the underlying factors and disadvantage associated with children who face Australia’s criminal justice system.

To get all of that across, organisers and supporters have shared piccies of themselves at ten years old, to express how pre-teens really shouldn’t be subject to incarceration.

???? We are ten in these photos, the same age you can be put in prison under current Australian law ???? We spent our Saturdays playing netball and our nights watching Neighbours and Home and Away. We had idyllic childhoods that meant we were safe and sheltered from what other children are not. In Australia, we still have laws that allow children as young as ten to be hauled in front of a judge and sent to prison. Even more worryingly, approximately 70% of the kids who are incarcerated in this country are First Nations children; kids who already have it tough and are working their way through intergenerational trauma. We know that prison is often ineffective in rehabilitating adults, so what the hell do we think it will do to children? There has to be a better, healthier option. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on countries to raise the age to at least 14 years old. China, Russia, Germany, Spain, Sierra Leone, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Rwanda have taken this step and we must do the same for Australian kids. On July 27, the Australian Government will be considering raising the age of imprisonment to 14. Before then, we urge you to sign the #RaiseTheAge petition via the link in our bio. (Thanks to incredible women like @nakkiah and @marlee.silva for bringing this to our attention ❤️)

Will you post a pic of you at 10 to #RaiseTheAge ? *** Copy: Kids should be in _____, not in prisons. This is me at ___ years old doing ____ – like kids should be. But right now across Australia, children as young as 10 can be arrested by police, charged with an offence, hauled before a court and locked away in youth prisons. Jail is no place for a child. Next Monday, the National Council of Attorney Generals are meeting and we are calling on them to #RaiseTheAge of criminal responsibility from just 10 years old to 14 ​to keep very young children out of prison. If you agree, head to www.raisetheage.org.au to sign the petition – and share a photo of yourself at 10 years old! Northern Territory @fylesnatasha ACT @gordonramsaymla @shanerattenbury @rachelss_mla Victoria @danielandrewsmp @jillhennessymp Queensland @annastaciamp @yvettedath South Australia @steven_marshallmp Western Australia @mark_mcgowan_mp New South Wales @gladysb Tasmania @tasliberals Tag us 🙂 @inmyblooditruns

The Council of Attorneys-General – that is, the top legal officials appointed in each state and territory – is working on a review of the age of criminality in Australia.

The group is slated to discuss those findings at a meeting on Monday, July 27, and Raise The Age’s organisers have asked Aussies to have their say with the petition before then.

You can check out the campaign here.

