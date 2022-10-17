Keep up those swimming lessons folks because it looks like we’re about to get pummeled with even more rain. Looks like those brief few days of sun in Sydney were all just a trap to lure us into a false sense of security. I would cry but I can’t bear to see more water falling in this country.

According to the Binches of Meteorology (BoM) there’s a low-pressure system building up in the middle of the country and it’s going to move eastward. This means wild watery lashings for NSW, Vic, SA and Qld.

Please, Miss La Niña, give us a break!! I am not a damn fish!

Weather Update: Major flooding ongoing with more heavy rain forecast. Video current: 1:00pm AEDT 17 October 2022.



Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website https://t.co/4W35o8zIoh or the BOM Weather app. pic.twitter.com/pYmDcfP3gh — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 17, 2022

Per BoM, we should be feeling the full wrath of the watery whip by Wednesday evening. Most areas will receive 25-50mm of rain by the time it’s over, while others will cop 100mm.

Hell, even Tassie is expected to cop a drenching by Friday. Nobody is safe (but the west, of course).

At least we can all enjoy some semblance of a weekend, as the rain should subside somewhat by Saturday or Sunday.

“NSW and Queensland won’t be on par with what’s happened in Victoria but for individual towns and people it will be quite significant,” Meteorologist Rob Sharpe told News.com.au.

“In Victoria and Tasmania, the heavy rain largely occurred in a short period of 36 hours. The rain that’s coming this week will be spread over multiple days.

“When it’s not quite as short and sharp, the rivers don’t respond as significantly.”

While this rain band isn’t expected to hit hard in areas that are already flood-affected, it’s still not good news. Dry skies are the only thing we need right now.

Victorians, if you’re worried about flooding in your area, flood mapping is available on council websites.

For example, inner-north Melbourne’s Merri-Bek Council has an interactive map of the local government area that shows exactly which streets could flood based on location and drainage in the area.

As always, stay safe out there folks and be sure to avoid all treacherous journeys in vehicles (or on foot) when the rain is at its worst.