PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Griffith University to inspire you to pursue your purpose.

Even for people who know what really matters to them, it can still be hard to find the pathway to their dream career. That was the case for Jasmine Rasmussen, who has always wanted to be a marine scientist due to her passion for conservation.

“As a little girl, I was raised to care about nature, and through holidaying on the Great Barrier Reef, I knew I just had to work in this beautiful environment that was crucial for the survival of this planet,” she says. “I was driven by curiosity about how things work and have had a passion for science ever since.

“[But] I wasn’t sure what path to take in order to get there. I was also discouraged from this career in high school, which led me to worry about which journey I should take and I spent a lot of time overthinking what degree I should enrol in.”

Jasmine decided to follow her instincts and is currently studying a Bachelor of Science at Griffith University, focusing on marine science — and absolutely loving it. Looking back, it was the obvious choice, but she almost wound up studying something she wasn’t passionate about: veterinary science. But after having already completed some volunteering opportunities with Griffith for shark tagging and whale surveys, she’d had a hands-on taste of her dream and decided to go for it. For anyone struggling to make a choice about what to study, her advice is to do something that fits in with both your head and your heart.

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of choosing the ’safer’ option, but you will only truly succeed in something that you are passionate enough to work hard for,” she says. “I also didn’t realise until I left school that there are so many pathways to get into your dream degree, and regardless of your scores, you actually can do whatever you want with a few bridging courses and some dedication. And at the same time, don’t just do a course because your ATAR was good enough. I found a lot of my high-achieving friends were being pushed into areas without a real passion for it. You have to do what you love.”

Okay, but what if you haven’t figured out or don’t necessarily know what you love [yet]? Well, we’ve teamed up with Griffith Uni to create a Career Counsellor Generator – it will ask about your passions and interests and might just point you in the direction of a career path you’ll love. Plus, by completing the quiz, you’ll be in the running to score a JB HI-FI voucher worth $2000: how’s that for incentive?

PTV Careers Counsellor Alright, time to make it matter folks, let's find you a career path. Terms & Conditions Terms & Conditions Start Q1. WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR THOUGHT PROCESS, YOU TEND TO BE: PRACTICAL: You learn by taking one step at a time & often think about the bigger picture.

SPONTANEOUS: You think and act in tandem, without hesitation or inhibition.

Next Q2. WHEN YOU’RE TRYING TO MAKE A POINT IN A CONVERSATION, YOU CHOOSE TO: REFLECT: You take your time to respond and chew over a statement long before you make it.

REACT: You’re full of thought & feeling. Sometimes that means you run a little hot, but you never mean harm.

REBUKE: You’re interested and educated, you love a healthy debate and like to learn from others.

RECOGNISE: You're open-minded; you prefer to sit back & listen to the perspective of others.

Next Q3. WHEN IT’S TIME TO GET TO BUSINESS, HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR CREATIVE PROCESS? AD HOC: You’re reactive and respond to every situation differently based on what inspires you.

INFORMED: You work best by evaluating all considerations in advance; you always do your research.

Next Q4. IN YOUR SOCIAL GROUP YOU ARE: THE SPARK: You’re the ideas-centre, full of creativity and vision.

THE DRIVE: You may or may not be the head planner, but you get things done.

Next Q5. DESCRIBE YOUR ULTIMATE LOW-KEY WEEKEND CULTURE VULTURE: A gallery, record store, or doco-binge, you're always at the cultural epicentre.

ANNOYINGLY ACTIVE: You’re exercising, catching up with friends & being in nature as much as possible.

HORIZONTAL: Weekends are about switching off, the key to relaxing is keeping everything cruisy.

LOW-KEY? You don’t know the meaning. Your weekends are always full of events & adventures.

Next Q6. NOW CAST YOUR MIND BACK (VERY FAR, OR VERY RECENTLY) TO SCHOOL, WHAT WAS YOUR FAVOURITE SUBJECT? HUMANITIES

SCIENCES

BUSINESS

MATHS

ART AND DESIGN

MUSIC AND DRAMA

LEGAL STUDIES

ENGLISH

LANGUAGES

HEALTH

Next Q7. IF YOU WERE GOING TO HOST A PODCAST, WHAT WOULD IT BE ABOUT? TRUE CRIME AND/OR HISTORY

ENTERTAINMENT

ARTS, CULTURE AND DESIGN

BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY AND NEW THINKING

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOCIAL/POLITICAL COMMENTARY

Next Q8. WHICH OF THESE PUBLIC FIGURES INSPIRES YOU THE MOST? AOC

DR MIKE

ELON MUSK

TREVOR NOAH

OLIVIA RODRIGO

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

Next Q9. WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING MATTERS MOST TO YOU? SOCIAL JUSTICE: You’re passionate about the society & want to see it progress.

COMMUNITY AND CONNECTION: How you can better those around you is a key driving force in your life.

LEAVING THE WORLD IN A BETTER STATE THAN YOU FOUND IT: You’re inspired by the thought of improving the world.

HUMAN KNOWLEDGE & DISCOVERY: You’re fascinated by evolution; passionate about discovering new information to benefit humanity.

Next Q10. HOW DO YOU WANT TO LEAVE YOUR MARK ON THE WORLD? CONNECTING: Connecting with, nurturing & improving society as well as the people in it.

CREATING: You want to spend your time creating new, exciting and innovative things.

CULTIVATING: You're practical & strategic, with a passion for sharing important information with others.

CHALLENGING: You're passionate about pushing the boundaries to create positive change.

Next Q11. WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING CAREER DESCRIPTIONS RESONATES WITH YOU THE MOST? Undeterred by hard work & determination, you have a strong desire to inspire or help others.

You appreciate the importance of education & want to share your knowledge with others.

You’re invested in knowing how every idea comes to fruition & like to be a part of a project from its inception.

You make the hypothetical a reality; If someone's describing an idea you're the one to make it happen.

You understand that the world has a right to information & you’re dedicated to bringing that to light.

You’re constantly questioning how the world works & won’t rest until you find out.

Next Enter your details below I agree to the Terms and Conditions Submit Start again

For Jasmine, Griffith Uni has provided hands-on experience and priceless mentoring opportunities, and she’s already nabbed a full-time job at the Global Wetlands Project after interning for them through her course. Beyond that, she found herself continually motivated by both the lecturers and the research going on around her at uni, proof that she could also do important work in sustainability.

“The thing that surprised me most when I started studying was the incredible support from our lecturers,” she says. “I think as a nervous teen I expected them to be unapproachable, but every time I reached out looking to volunteer, they were super helpful and encouraging. I was also surprised to see the amazing work that goes on in the labs and behind the scenes that you wouldn’t hear about in the mainstream media. It makes me realise that uni is a really rich environment where we are surrounded by people who are leading their field and willing to give you a chance.”

For Jasmine, the next step is undertaking a PhD so she can better care for our world. “Being able to build upon a wealth of knowledge on our most valuable resource, the ocean, means that I can help secure the future of our natural world,” she says. “I understand this is not a one-man job, and feel honoured to be a part of an incredible community of like-minded researchers who are dedicating their lives to preserve the future for others.”

If you want to make your studies matter but need some direction, our quiz is a great place to start.