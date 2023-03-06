If you’re in one too many family WhatsApp groups and you’ve been desperate for a way to leave them without pissing off the in-laws, this sneaky new trick will save ya from a lifetime of archiving chats.

As per The Daily Mail, this sneaky hack first emerged last year as a new feature spotted by independent WhatsApp experts, WABetaInfo with the messaging giant quietly dropping the feature for real this year.

This means that if you’ve been sitting in an old work group chat from five years ago, or perhaps your mother-in-law keeps adding you to various family group chats you just can’t be fucked with – you can now dip out for good without everyone getting the notification.

Instead of the entire group chat being alerted with the news of your departure, only the admin AKA group creator will get the notification that you’ve left the chat.

If you’re the token Type-A in your fam and you have a habit of creating and spearheading the family chats, unfortunately you won’t be able to take advantage of this update. Annoyingly, admins of chats are only able to leave groups they are not in charge of.

Here’s ya step-by-step guide to finally exiting that ancient high school group chat you’ve become weirdly attached to but know you have to leave in the past.

For Android users:

Android users have it super easy in the WhatsApp world, you simply tap and hold down the group chat you want to yeet out of.

Then, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of your screen and select exit.

You should get a notification that reads: “Only Group Admins will be notified that you left the group.”

Voila! Group chats be gone.

For iPhone users:



It’s still super simple to leave a chat on your iPhone, just a bit more clicking required.

Apple girlies are going to want to swipe left on the group they wish to leave. Tap “More”, then hit “Exit”.

You’ll see the same message: “Only Group Admins will be notified that you left the group.”

And you’re gone, cya never family WhatsApp.