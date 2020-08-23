Thanks for signing up!

The Queensland state government has released a public health alert for potential COVID-19 transmission at more than 40 venues in the greater Brisbane area.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted out the list of locations, which are linked to the outbreak at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

If you have visited any of the locations at the times specified, you are advised to carefully monitor your health, and if you have symptoms, to stay home and arrange a test immediately.

List of locations linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cases: https://t.co/ETYrmN4isY If you have been at any of these locations at the time specified, you should carefully monitor your health. If you have symptoms, stay home and arrange a test immediately.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/loVDookR1Z — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 23, 2020

You can see the up-to-date list here via the Queensland government, or below:

9 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 11am-12:10pm

9 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains 11am-12pm

10 August 2020 Spotlight Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am

10 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:15am-11:25am

10 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~11am ~12:30pm

10 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank 5:30pm-5:40pm

10 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake unknown

11 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol ~6am ~6:15am

11 August 2020 Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool Mt Gravatt ~10:30am ~11:45am

11 August 2020 Dami Japanese Restaurant Mt Gravatt ~12pm-unknown

12 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~4:30pm ~5pm

12 August 2020 Thai Antique Carina Heights 6pm-6:15pm

12 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~7:15pm unknown

13 August 2020 Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am ~12am

13 August 2020 Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am-3pm

13 August 2020 Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake after 12pm-unknown

14 August 2020 OfficeWorks Browns Plains ~10am ~10:10am

14 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains After 10am before 11am

14 August 2020 Ikea Slacks Creek 11am-2pm

14 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~11:15am ~11:30am

14 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 2:20pm-3:30pm

14 August 2020 Bunnings Browns Plains ~2:30pm ~3pm

14 August 2020 Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~4pm ~4:30pm

15 August 2020 K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am

15 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:25am-11:35am

16 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~10am ~10:15am

16 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~10:30am ~11am

16 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 1:20pm-2:30pm

17 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank ~6:30pm ~6:40pm

18 August 2020 BCF Greenslopes ~12:30pm ~1pm

18 August 2020 Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr) Crestmead Afternoon

18 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol Evening

19 August 2020 12 RND Fitness Birkdale 8am-9:30am

19 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am-unknown

19 August 2020 The Jam Pantry Greenslopes 10:30am-11:45am

19 August 2020 Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre Carindale ~1pm ~3pm

19 August 2020 Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm

19 August 2020 Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm

19 August 2020 Myer, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm

19 August 2020 Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm

19 August 2020 Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm

20 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marden ~10am ~10:15am

21 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~10:30am ~10:45am