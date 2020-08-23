The Queensland state government has released a public health alert for potential COVID-19 transmission at more than 40 venues in the greater Brisbane area.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted out the list of locations, which are linked to the outbreak at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
If you have visited any of the locations at the times specified, you are advised to carefully monitor your health, and if you have symptoms, to stay home and arrange a test immediately.
List of locations linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cases: https://t.co/ETYrmN4isY
If you have been at any of these locations at the time specified, you should carefully monitor your health. If you have symptoms, stay home and arrange a test immediately.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/loVDookR1Z
— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 23, 2020
You can see the up-to-date list here via the Queensland government, or below:
- 9 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 11am-12:10pm
- 9 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains 11am-12pm
- 10 August 2020 Spotlight Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am
- 10 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:15am-11:25am
- 10 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~11am ~12:30pm
- 10 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank 5:30pm-5:40pm
- 10 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake unknown
- 11 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol ~6am ~6:15am
- 11 August 2020 Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool Mt Gravatt ~10:30am ~11:45am
- 11 August 2020 Dami Japanese Restaurant Mt Gravatt ~12pm-unknown
- 12 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~4:30pm ~5pm
- 12 August 2020 Thai Antique Carina Heights 6pm-6:15pm
- 12 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~7:15pm unknown
- 13 August 2020 Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am ~12am
- 13 August 2020 Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am-3pm
- 13 August 2020 Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake after 12pm-unknown
- 14 August 2020 OfficeWorks Browns Plains ~10am ~10:10am
- 14 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains After 10am before 11am
- 14 August 2020 Ikea Slacks Creek 11am-2pm
- 14 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~11:15am ~11:30am
- 14 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 2:20pm-3:30pm
- 14 August 2020 Bunnings Browns Plains ~2:30pm ~3pm
- 14 August 2020 Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~4pm ~4:30pm
- 15 August 2020 K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am
- 15 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:25am-11:35am
- 16 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~10am ~10:15am
- 16 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~10:30am ~11am
- 16 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 1:20pm-2:30pm
- 17 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank ~6:30pm ~6:40pm
- 18 August 2020 BCF Greenslopes ~12:30pm ~1pm
- 18 August 2020 Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr) Crestmead Afternoon
- 18 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol Evening
- 19 August 2020 12 RND Fitness Birkdale 8am-9:30am
- 19 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am-unknown
- 19 August 2020 The Jam Pantry Greenslopes 10:30am-11:45am
- 19 August 2020 Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre Carindale ~1pm ~3pm
- 19 August 2020 Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm
- 19 August 2020 Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm
- 19 August 2020 Myer, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm
- 19 August 2020 Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm
- 19 August 2020 Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm
- 20 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marden ~10am ~10:15am
- 21 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~10:30am ~10:45am