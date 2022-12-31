Time to really round out the year with the most ludicrously Australian thing. A Queensland home became the stage for a dramatic devouring of a ringtail possum by a frankly fucking massive snake.

Redditor u/Ddnuuunnz posted a video of the enormous nope rope as it dangled off the side of a house on the Sunshine Coast on Friday. The back half of a ringtail possum was hanging out of the python’s unhinged jaw as if the snake had attacked the poss and the force of the strike had thrown both of them off the edge.

A second video shows the snake dropping further down off the gutter, desperately twisting and coiling back on itself to try and hoist itself and its dinner back up onto the roof.

Arguably the best part here is the crow trying to get in on the action as two magpies watch from the ground below. I’m unsure whether they were waiting for the snake to give up and drop the marsupial munchies or not. Maybe the smart birds were watching the spectacle and thanking the birdie gods it wasn’t them in the hisser’s jaws.

The Redditor — who said they’re a foreigner living in Australia — asked one thing: what’s the etiquette around seeing a fuck-off huge snake hanging off the side of someone’s house? What about when it’s halfway through digesting a bit of possum magic?

I honestly don’t know what I’d do beyond stand there with my own jaw unhinged and on the floor as I watched this incredible display of Australian-specific critter horror. Maybe I’d go and get the owners of the house and whoever else is around to come and watch the whole thing unfold if only to have extra witnesses to call upon when I’m retelling the story down the pub later.

Talk about dinner and a show, bloody hell.