A man on the Gold Coast has become an overnight legend after he took on a group of armed intruders in nothing but his undies at the crack of dawn on Monday morning.

Per 9News, Steve Middleton was woken at around 4.30am on Boxing Day by someone rifling through his car before they took off on foot down the street. Steve — who clearly must have been sleeping in the nud — did some quick thinking and chucked some jocks on before chasing after the intruder.

Members of the group pulled what looked to be a knife and a baseball bat on the barely-clothed king as they wrestled on the street before nicking off in two cars.

“I didn’t realise there was other kids in the other car up the street, I didn’t think anything of it,” he told 9News.

“Once the bat came out I tried to use the young fella I was holding onto as my little shield.”

CCTV captures the moment a boxing day hero chases down allegedly armed thieves – in his undies.



The attempted robbery was captured this morning in the Gold Coast. #9News pic.twitter.com/OraHoP2Y2i — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 26, 2022

Steve also told 7News he only threw his Reg Grundies on because it was already light outside.

“I was naked, found a pair of underpants, threw them on, ran outside,” he said.

“It was 4.30am and it was daylight. If it was dark, it could have been a different matter.”

Imagine if you were out at 4am on Boxing Day morning and you just clocked some bloke in his dacks grappling with a bunch of would-be robbers in the middle of the street. Hell, imagine if it was still dark and Steve didn’t bother with the undies and just went full commando. Now that would have been a way to kick off the week.

Middleton managed to get out of the fracas with a small cut on his hand and an immediate elevation to neighbourhood legend status with a story he’ll be able to regale the grandkids with every Christmas from here on out.