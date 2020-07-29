Queensland will close its borders to anyone travelling from the greater Sydney region from 1am this Saturday, August 1, as the city fights to contain growing coronavirus clusters in the community.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the drastic measure Wednesday morning, effectively declaring all of greater Sydney a coronavirus hotspot.

Queensland residents returning from the city after that date will be required to undertake a 14-day hotel quarantine period at their own expense, Palaszczuk said.

The state had already declared three of Sydney’s local government areas – Liverpool, Fairfield, and Campbelltown – as coronavirus hotspots, after concerns about case numbers in those regions.

NSW recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

Queensland’s big decision will bring greater Sydney in line with the entire state of Victoria, which the state effectively walled off earlier this month.

READ MORE
QLD Is Closing Its Borders To Victorians Tomorrow, With Warnings They'll Be "Turned Around"

The shock move comes as QLD Police investigate how two women, who recently returned from Melbourne before testing COVID-19 positive, evaded self-isolation requirements.

READ MORE
Two QLD Women Who Returned From Melbourne And Didn't Self-Isolate Have Just Tested Positive

Fronting the media this morning, Palaszczuk said she was “absolutely furious” about the development.

More to come.

Image: James D. Morgan / Getty Images