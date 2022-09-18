It’s been 10 days since Queen Elizabeth II‘s death so, according to Operation Unicorn, her official funeral will begin today.

After a long procession from Balmoral Castle where she died, thousands of people have visited her coffin at Westminster Hall in the last five days where it has been lying in state.

Her body will be carried to Westminster Abbey today before a state funeral. She will later be laid to rest in the royal vault at Windsor Castle.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Queen’s funeral be, Australian time?

The Queen’s funeral will begin at 11am Monday September 19 UK time, which is 8pm AEST.

Where will the Queen’s funeral be broadcast in Australia?

Should you want to watch the Queen’s funeral, the whole thing will be broadcast on ABC News. The coverage will begin at 5pm with official arrivals at Westminster Abbey, followed by the funeral proceedings at 8pm.

What’s going to happen during the funeral?

The Queen’s funeral proceedings will span more than 12 hours and people are already camping out and lining the streets in London.

6:30am UK time (3:30pm AEST): The lying in state period ends which means no more members of the public can visit the coffin.

10:44am UK time (7:44pm AEST): The Queen’s coffin, accompanied by King Charles III, members of the royal family and more than 100 members of the Royal Navy, will make the eight-minute trip to Westminister Abbey.

11am UK time (8pm AEST): The one-hour service begins. About 2,000 people will attend, including foreign leaders, and guests from Commonwealth nations.

All working members of the royal family will be dressed in military uniforms, as is tradition. For everyone else, the dress code is “all black”. Women will wear black knee-length dresses and black hats and men will be in suits with black morning coats. Black face veils are also a pretty common outfit choice for state funerals.

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, will run the service and it will be mostly pretty religious stuff — nothing personal about her majesty.

Scripture passages and prayers will be read by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The service will end at 8:55pm AEST with a two-minute silence followed by the British national anthem.

12:15pm UK time (9:15pm AEST): The Queen’s coffin procession will begin, travelling through London and past Buckingham Palace.

1pm UK time (10pm AEST): The coffin will arrive at Wellington Arch and be moved into a hearse.

3pm UK time (12am AEST): The hearse will reach Windsor Castle and join another procession to St George’s Chapel.

4pm UK time (1am AEST): A smaller service of about 800 guests will be held inside St George’s Chapel and the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.

7:30pm UK time (4:30am AEST): A private burial service will be held in the chapel for only the royal family.

The whole thing is estimated to cost $9 million AUD.

In Australia, there will be series of gun salutes in correspondence with events in London.

All flags will be lowered to half-mast until Tuesday.

We will all get a day off on Thursday to mourn her, although some people have elected to keep working out of protest against the monarchy and respect for First Nations people who have suffered under the Crown.