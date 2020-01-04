Not that we ever expected much – owing largely to the fact the only things England ever really gave to us are colonialism, Indigenous oppression, and two pissed berks from Surrey both named Gareth at every bar in the country that has Stella Artois on tap – but even by that standard this is a right laugh.

Queen Elizabeth II, who remains Australia’s official Head of State, has sent an extremely brief message of condolence to all Australians caught up in the on-going bushfire crisis, in which she offered up the now-highly derided “thoughts and prayers” phrase.

The Royal Family issued an incredibly short, three-sentence statement this morning attributed to the Queen which thanked emergency personnel for their efforts throughout the horrific fire crisis and that’s about it.

The statement was posted to social media early this morning, and can be comfortably read aloud in one smoke-filled breath.

In case you blinked and missed that, the statement – in full – reads as follows:

“I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia.” “My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.” “Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.”

Gee, thanks.

For whatever it’s worth, the Royal Family is more or less funded via a “Sovereign Grant” paid for by British taxpayers which in the last financial year was worth a shade under AUD$155 million.

Do with that information what you will.