The Queen of England Elizabeth II has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday night that the Queen of the British Royal Family had contracted the virus, per the BBC.
The 95-year-old tested positive and is reportedly experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.
She will continue to carry out light duties this week.
Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive back in 2020.
Stay tuned for more info.
