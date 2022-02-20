The Queen of England Elizabeth II has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday night that the Queen of the British Royal Family had contracted the virus, per the BBC.

The 95-year-old tested positive and is reportedly experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

She will continue to carry out light duties this week.

Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive back in 2020.

Stay tuned for more info.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Getty Images / WPA Pool