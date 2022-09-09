Wild scenes have erupted in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Black cabs lined the streets, crowds grew enormous and grown men started crying in public. If there was ever going to be one group of people shattered by the news of the monarch’s passing, it was definitely the Brits.

Here are some of the wild happenings that went down in the UK after the news of her majesty’s swift departure from this mortal plane was announced:

READ MORE
Queen Elizabeth II, The Second-Longest Reigning Monarch In World History, Has Died At Age 96

The Mall (a road in London’s city of Westminster in front of Buckingham Palace) was positively chockablock with black cabs. Cab drivers wanted to show their respects for the Queen’s passing and did so in the only way they know how: causing traffic on the roads.

I do feel marginally sorry for those in the UK who have based their entire personalities on Queen Elizabeth II. What do they do now? Worship Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles? In Diana‘s England?

Naturally, BBC One journalists were the first people on the planet to report the death of the queen. They’ve been preparing for this moment for quite some time now.

Black suits were on, the website’s banners went black and the mood was incredibly sombre. Shout out to Huw Edwards who stayed live on the air until the news was official, now that is dedicated journalism.

There were also plenty of tears in the streets.

Here is some bonkers footage of white people Brits crying while singing “God Save the King”.

Interesting song choice given the situation but okay!

Videos also emerged on TikTok of grown adults weeping publicly.

queen death Uk reaction

The streets of London were also lit up with the giant face of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brits Are Sharing Bonkers Scenes From The UK Following The Announcement Of The Queen’s Death
(Source: Instagram @ilovepasta2000).

Not gonna lie that reflection in the rainy street is giving Blade Runner. Kinda chic.

READ MORE
What Happens Within The Royal Family, In The UK And In Australia Now That The Queen’s Dead?

There were also reports of British children spotting the queen in the clouds, which is something.

If you’re very online, you may remember that when Prince Phillip died BBC’s Radio 1 Dance made quite a jarring cut from the announcement of his death straight into a banging beat drop.

Despite what you may have seen from meme pages or your group chats, there was no such dramatic cut-off to music. Instead, the announcement went on for half a minute and was followed by “God Save The Queen”.

And that’s all the madness, misery and monarchic obsession from the UK.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Twitter / Paul Brand, Anna Stewart, Danny Waine.