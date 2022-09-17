In what feels like the thousandth episode of “people doing weird shit after the queen’s death”, a bloke has allegedly tried to put his commoner mitt on Elizabeth II‘s coffin.

The coffin is currently on display for the viewing public in London’s Westminster Hall. Everyday folks and even some celebs including David Beckham have been lining up for hours to pay their last respects to the queen.

However, one bloke allegedly rushed the coffin before being taken down by the surrounding guards.

A witness who was also in line to pay their respects told reporters what they saw.

“Some person decided they were going to push my seven-year-old niece out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what,” they said as per the ABC.

“She was grabbed out the way and the police had him within two seconds.”

The Metropolitan Police has since provided a short statement on the matter.

“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody,” it said.

The live stream of the event was apparently cut off during the incident as per 9News. Boo! Just as something exciting was happening!!!

The line to get into the joint is reportedly eight kilometres long. Authorities estimate it could take people up to 24 hours to reach the front of the line.

The Queen’s children hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall, London. pic.twitter.com/Nch9a1LGUs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 16, 2022

Earlier this morning, the Royal Family also visited the coffin.

It will come as no surprise that they managed to skip the queue.

Queen Elizabeth II’s four children stand vigil by her coffin in Westminster Hall.



King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will guard their mother Lying-in-State for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YFUwPh2nnY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 16, 2022

Australians will also get their chance to mourn the queen at a national public holiday on Thursday September 22. However, her coffin will not make an appearance.

Elizabeth II was the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth countries. She was 96 years old and was the second-longest reigning monarch in the world.