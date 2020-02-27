In just one week, the crowdfunding campaign established to send bullied Queensland boy Quaden Bayles to Disneyland has amassed over $700,000 in donations. But the young gun’s family have formally turned down the trip, saying they want those funds directed to charitable organisations instead.

Speaking to NITV, Quaden’s aunty Mundanara Bayles said the donations, which were raised after Quaden’s mother shared a video of his heartbreaking response to bullying at school, ought to be shared with not-for-profits aimed at wiping bullying from society.

After praising the offer to fly Quaden and his mother to the United States for the Disneyland trip, she said “We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it.

“They know what the money should be spent on, So as much as we want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that.”

Quaden was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Brad Williams, the US comedian who established the GoFundMe page, also has achondroplasia.

NITV reports the family would like to see funds from the campaign directed towards Dwarfism Awareness Australia and Balunu Healing Foundation, an organisation which promotes resilience in Indigenous Australian youth through cultural healing activities.

"If you get bullied just stand up for yourself." 9-year-old Murri boy, Quaden tackles bullying head-on and receives an outstanding community response. #EXCLUSIVE #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/UEJBPiP1Js — NITV (@NITV) February 21, 2020

While GoFundMe states all funds raised must go to a campaign’s advertised cause, Williams’ campaign states “any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities.”

NITV reports the family has entered preliminary discussions with Quaden’s school Carina State School and the Queensland Government to broker a new anti-bullying curriculum in the state.

Bayles said her niece is “spinning out a bit” due to the newfound attention – he led out the NRL Indigenous All Stars before a game on the weekend – but maintained their community is working to shield the boy from the worst the internet has to offer.

“We are strong enough to get through especially with all the mobs support and unconditional love,” Bayles said.