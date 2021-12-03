Bunnings is being sued for $1.4 million after a Queensland woman alleged that she’d suffered a brain injury from a hammock she bought at the store.

In a statement of claim to the Supreme Court of Queensland filed in late November, Julie Kilsby has alleged that she received a traumatic brain injury when she was flipped off the hammock and hit her head against a brick windowsill.

As a result of the injury, she says she’s suffered from depression and anxiety as a result of chronic adjustment disorder, as well as seizures, chronic headaches, dizziness and memory loss.

According to The Courier Mail, Kilsby said “at the end of the day, I can’t buy a new brain. However, I need to find a way to survive and live my life to the best of my ability.”

The alleged injury happened because, essentially, the fabric of the hammock was pulled too taut to sit on, even though Kilsby says that she followed the assembly instructions.

According to Kilsby, the hammock’s instructions also didn’t come with any warnings about a potential injury risk, or instructions for stretching the material so it had enough give to sit or lie down on.

The $1.4 million in damages she’s claiming primarily relate to loss of income, including $50,000 for past economic loss and $250,000 for future economic loss.

Kilsby’s claim also includes $180,000 in future care.

She worked as a barista before the injury, but according to the statement of claim, when she returned to work she struggled with learning new skills and understanding instructions, as well as mixing up orders.

Kilsby said that since the injury, she’s been receiving support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) , but it’s still in the process of finding an “appropriate person to assist” her.

According to The Courier Mail, Bunnings refused to comment on the situation as it’s before court.

However, their director of merchandise Jen Tucker did say that “the safety of our customers, team and suppliers is our number one priority, and we work with our suppliers to ensure that our products are safe, compliant and fit for purpose.”