Thanks for signing up!

Queensland became the first Australian state to totally outlaw gay conversion therapy on Thursday, marking a symbolic and legislative “fuck you” to the quacks, cheats, and bigots who offer the cruel and ineffective practice.

SBS reports the Bill makes it illegal for healthcare practitioners to offer services like psychoanalysis and hypnotherapy to alter someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Punishments range from 12 months imprisonment to a full 18 months behind bars for attempting to ‘convert’ a minor.

Speaking in Parliament, Health Minister Steven Miles said the move to ban the practice would protect LGBTQIA Queenslanders from needless harm.

“No treatment or practice can change a person’s sexual attraction or experience of gender,” he said.

Earlier, the Brisbane Times reported the Bill also nixed exorcisms for the same purpose. Good to cover all of the bases, IMO.

However, the text of the Bill suggests penalties apply only to “treatments or practices performed by health service providers.”

“Religious or spiritual practices, such as praying for a person to change their sexual orientation, are not prohibited by the Bill,” it states.

Speaking to Q News, Greens MP Michael Berkman said the Bill should go even further.

“The ban on this type of therapy should be extended to religious institutions,” he said.

Still, it’s a groundbreaking move, and the rest of Australia should take note.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.