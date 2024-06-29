A Qantas Plane Was Forced To Request Priority Landing After Pilots Were Alerted To Possible Brake Issue

A Qantas plane has been forced to land at Brisbane Airport after its pilots were alerted to a possible issue with the braking system. The aircraft was met by an emergency crew upon touchdown.

According to Queensland newspaper the Courier Mail, QF1908 from Canberra to Brisbane was delayed beyond its originally intended departure time of 5:25pm on Friday evening.

Shortly after leaving the nation’s capital, a warning light came to signal a potential issue with the vehicle’s brakes.

Once in the vicinity, the plane began to land on the longest runway at Brisbane Airport.

From all reports, operators handled the issue professionally, with one passenger stating, “The pilot handled the situation extremely well and you wouldn’t know the brakes had [any problems]. It was a smooth landing”.

Thankfully, all passengers were able to exit the ship without issue.

