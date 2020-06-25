At least 6,000 jobs will be burned off from both Qantas and Jetstar operations, as the national airline moves to launch a $1.9 billion capital raising bid that it says will “accelerate its recovery from the COVID crisis.”

The airline announced the massive amount of job cuts this morning as part of a broader three-year plan to navigate the financial fallout that the pandemic has created.

That 6,000 figures represents 20% of the total Qantas workforce, meaning 1 in 5 of the company’s 30,000-strong staff will soon be out of work.

The airline previously stood down some 15,000 staff members as the coronavirus travel restrictions stopped the tourism industry dead in its tracks. Those staff will remain furloughed until regular flight operations resume. Those staff are said to be separate from this particular round of mass layoffs.

Of those planned job losses, 1,450 will largely be in corporate-based non-operational roles, 1,500 will be in ground operations (baggage handling, ramp operations and so on), 630 jobs from engineering operations will go, 220 pilots will be shed, and 1,050 cabin crew staff will be washed off from the business.

Qantas officials plan to shed $15 billion in costs over the next three years as part of operational readjustments to weather the pandemic fallout, which is set to have knock-on effects for the aviation industry that will take years to fully recover from.

Qantas officials asserted that the move will “accelerate its recovery from the COVID crisis and create a stronger platform for future profitability, long-term shareholder value and to preserve as many jobs as possible.”

Staff will reportedly be offered voluntary redundancies and career support for those affected by today’s massive job cuts.