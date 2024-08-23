What 7 P.TV Editors Are Buying Their Dads This Father’s Day, If You Need More Present Inspo

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what feels like it might be the hardest gift shopping of all time? Father’s Day shopping. That shit is HARD. The man has everything he could ever wish for, including the greatest child in all the land (you, that’s you we’re hyping)… So, when September starts nearing closer, we start to sweat nervously over what to gift the man who raised us.

Since so many of you are in the same position (searching for inspo), we decided to share everything the PEDESTRIAN.TV team are shopping for their Dad’s this Father’s Day.

From bougie to budget, there’s a little bit of everything. So without further adu, let the chaos begin.

What the P.TV Team are shopping for this Father’s Day

“My dad has entered his ‘iPad in public’ era and he has the most hideous case known to man that he was given for free. So I’m treating the old bloke to a brand new, swanky iPad case from The Good Guys that won’t leave him feeling embarrassed about whipping out the iPad in public to take a few snaps that he’ll force me to look at the next time I see him.” — Matty, Managing Editor. Shop Good Guys, $69

“This year for Father’s Day I’m going with a mix of little items for my dear Papa. He’s the kind of guy who will always just buy whatever he needs straight up, so he can be difficult to buy for. However, he’s currently going through chemo and just shaved his head. He’s been rocking the beanies recently but as we’re heading into spring, I want to make sure he has a good cap to keep him sun-safe. As a Fiat Abarth 500 enthusiast, this hat feels only fitting. If his interest in Fiat 500s didn’t make this clear, my dad is also a big Italian man. Since moving to the NSW Central Coast, he’s been missing some of the delicacies found in Sydney’s Inner West. The game plan? Pick up a whoooollleee heap of cold meats, cannoli, Portuguese tarts, and all the goodies to serve up for the whole family with an espresso for Father’s Day. For him, I’m positive the family get-together will be the best bit.” — Laura, Entertainment Reporter. Shop Fiat, $26.59

“My dad is particularly hard to buy presents for since he hates waste and already has anything he needs. I think I’ve only REALLY nailed it a couple of times in my life (specifically: a home brewing beer kit, IKEA chopping boards to stop me complaining when I cooked him dinner, and a beautiful calendar featuring old maps I bought from Harrods in London one year, after which the company immediately stopped making them). However, THIS year, I think I’ve nailed it. Dad both loves technology and is very nostalgic — so I’m buying him a digital photo album, and then corralling my siblings to help me pre-load it with photos from all our holidays over the years. The favourite child was already mine, but now it’s guaranteed.” — Alex, Head of Editorial. Shop Skylight, $249

“My Father’s Day gift idea was easy to pick this year. Mum said Dad needs a new bottle of his signature scent, Bleu De Chanel so it’s going straight to Add To Cart. Cologne is always such a great gift idea for men as it’s something they’ll use every day while still having a luxury purchase feeling that they might skimp out on buying themselves.” — Jas, Senior Native Content Manager. Shop Chanel, from $129

“My dad has always wanted to write a book about his childhood for YEARS! He grew up with a dad who was a diplomat and was lucky enough to move all over the world. But because life gets in the way and we share a procrastination gene, he hasn’t gotten around to penning down his adventures. So this year for Father’s Day I got him a subscription to Storyworth. I had heard about it on a podcast a while ago and have had the tab saved and ready to go. How it works is once a week Storyworth will send you an email with a prompt for your book which you or your dad can choose. My dad can then reply to the email with his answer/story and by the end of the year Storyworth will collate all the replies into an actual physical book that can be shared with loved ones! I know it low-key sounds like work but it’s for his own good lol and it’s wholesome af.” — Simran, News Writer & Producer. Shop Storyworth, $99 USD

“Father’s Day shopping is HARD, the man honestly has everything. So I tend to go down the more sentimental route. My Dad and I have a running joke where we call each other Bin Chickens. Whenever we see a bin chicken in the wild, we take photos of it and send them to each other with a caption like, “I didn’t know you were in Byron”. It’s silly, but it’s our thing and so I’ve secured him this silly little print for Father’s Day.” — Bree, E-Commerce Editor. Shop Etsy, from $12

“For some reason I find buying Father’s Day gifts tricky. What do you get the man that has it all? And honestly, the answer is choice! This year I’m getting my Dad a gift voucher from Dan Murphy’s. That way he can pick himself a little treat I know he’ll enjoy and it feels like a nice way to toast him for being such a great Dad.” — Issy, Senior News & Video Producer. Shop Dan Murphy’s

That’s all we’ve for you, we hope it served as inspo. If you’re still stumped, here’s our gift guide for the best Father’s Day presents in 2024.

Happy Father’s Day shopping, folks — and Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies and Zaddies out there.

Image Credit: Schitt’s Creek.