Self-care can be anything theses days. Meditating? Self-care. Bailing on events last minute because you just don’t ‘feel’ like it? Self-care! Blowing $300 on an order from The Iconic because you needed new jeans and you need them within three hours and fuck it, you might as well get a couple t-shirts while you’re at it? That’s self-care, baby. (At least, according to memes posted by brands on my Instagram feed.)

For me, self-care is choosing not to believe certain narratives, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

On Friday, the Washington Examiner tweeted a video appearing to show Prince Charles snubbing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel. The footage shows Prince Charles shaking hands with one dignitary, walking straight past Pence and his wife Karen, and moving on to greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here, give it a watch. Watch it 20 times, if you like. Mike Pence is a living ghoul and watching him be denied a simple pleasantry such as a handshake with the next-in-line to an outdated institution is one of the small joys in life.

Prince Charles appears to snub @VP Mike Pence at the #WorldHolocaustForum.

⁰@VPPressSec contacted The Washington Examiner and told us “VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well.“ pic.twitter.com/0kNXc32FZb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

Unfortunately, the story that Prince Charles found the courage to blank the VP appears to be false, with both teams quick to deny there was any animosity between the pair.

“Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began the prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room,” Clarence House said in a statement.

Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman shared a photo of the two men greeting and – ugh – smiling at each other earlier, saying reports of the snub were “not true”.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

Anyway, you can choose to believe what you want. As a treat.