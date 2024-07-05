Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dies Age 30: ‘A Shock To Us All’

Fans of the popular Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please, known as Alex, were shocked to discover that she had heartbreakingly passed away last month at the age of 30.

In a post made to Alex’s social media on Friday, the unfortunate news was confirmed to the internet figure’s hundreds of thousands of followers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away. Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her,” read the post.

“This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes – they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private.”

Source: Instagram.

The post informed Alex’s fans that a memorial video will be uploaded to the Pretty Pastel Please channel after the funeral, and encouraged anyone who was impacted by the upsetting news to seek help from Beyond Blue. No cause of death was provided.

Alex’s fashion haul, travel, and review content on YouTube amassed her almost 700K followers on the platform. However, in recent years the uploading schedule from Pretty Pastel Please had been impacted due difficulties in the YouTuber’s personal life.

The 30-year-old was known for being open to her fans about her struggles with mental health as a result of trolling and negative comments about her appearance. Additionally, in 2023 she went through a divorce initiated by her husband.

Source: Instagram.

Fans took to the comments of the announcement to share their support to Alex’s family and loved ones in this difficult time.

“She deserved to live so much longer and to have a happy long life. Please don’t rush the memorial for us, take your time to grieve,” commented a fan.

Meanwhile others criticised the trolls who impacted Alex’s mental health so poorly while she was alive.

“I hope the people who have nothing better to do with their lives but to crucify a clearly broken soul will remember how they contributed,” one person wrote.

“She wasn’t perfect, but she was human, and that’s all any of us are. I’m so devastated.”