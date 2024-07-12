President Biden Accidentally Introduced Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy As ‘President Putin’

President Joe Biden made one of the biggest faux pas in history this morning by accidentally introducing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin”— during a press conference at the NATO summit.

Before appearing in his first scheduled solo press conference in eight months, Biden took to the stage to launch the “Ukraine Compact”, an initiative in which the United States and NATO made a commitment to the long-term security of Ukraine in its war against Russia. He was joined on stage by 32 allies and partners, including President Zelenskyy.

But as he went to introduce him, he made the gaffe.

President Joe Biden at a news conference during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC. (Image: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination—please welcome President Putin,” Biden said.

Seconds later, Biden appeared to clock what he said.

“President Putin? We’ve gotta beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy,” he backtracked.

“I’m so focused on President Putin. We’ve gotta worry about it. Anyway.”

Zelenskyy looked a bit shocked before saying: “I’m better.”

“You are a hell of a lot better,” Biden replied.

You can watch the oopsie moment below.

The gaffe comes at a bad time for Biden, who has received significant crticism recently for not being fit to run for a second term as President following his lacklustre performance in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump. While Biden admitted he had a “bad night”, he still insisted he was the right person for the top job.

Yesterday, actor George Clooney and noted Democrat, called for Biden to step down from the presidential race.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he wrote in The New York Times.

Despite whisperings that he would be backing out of the presidential race following the many critiques, Biden took to the podium in a press conference hours after his faux pas to state that he has no intention of backing out or slowing down.

“I always have an inclination, whether I was playing sports or doing politics, just to keep going, not stop,” he said.

“If I slow down, I can’t get the job done.”

He also stated that moving forward, he intends to pace himself better to avoid any other mistakes like the presidential debate from happening agin.