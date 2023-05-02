PornHub has blocked an entire US state’s access to its website after legislators took action to enforce individuals accessing adult sites to verify their age with official identification every time they fancy a bit of Bukkake.mp4. Here’s why.

Utah’s brand-spanking-new Online Pornography Viewing Age Requirements law goes into effect today. It requires anyone trying to watch a bit of porn to submit their ID in order to access the site in a bid to protect children from adult content.

On paper, it sounds like a good idea, but the problem with a law like this is that it’s practically impossible to enforce on everyone. An extremely popular site like PornHub, however, cannot escape such a law.

So why does PornHub have beef with a law that aims to stop children from watching porn?

Well, it’s not because they want everyone and anyone to access their site. It’s actually because age requirement laws (also called “porn passports”) are more dangerous for children AND adults.

If a child tries to watch a pornographic video but can’t access any of the mainstream sites, they’ll just find the porn they’re looking for from more dangerous sites, or even sites based in other countries that could be a host to a whole bevy of viruses and data-stealing scams.

The same applies to adults who just can’t be fucked forking over their ID whenever they want to watch two people (or more) going at it like rabbits.

All this law really does is stop a large chunk of people from accessing sites like PornHub, which are regulated and safe, and leads them to press “page 5” after their Google search to find a much shadier site.

PornHub’s response to the law was to ban the site to literally everyone in the state (including lawmakers hehehe).

If you try to get into PornHub from a Utah-based IP address, you’ll be met with pornstar and Adult Performer Advocacy Committee member Cherie DeVille sitting in a chair and explaining to you why the law is fucked up for safety and security. No homepage, no nothing.

Such a slay.

“The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns,” she says in the video.

“We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification.

“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Utah.

“Please contact your representatives before it is too late and demand device-based verification solutions that make the internet safer while also respecting your privacy.”

The incredibly religious state of Utah has been calling pornography a “public health crisis” since 2016. It sounds like they’ve just made things worse for everyone when it comes to watching porn. Good job, Jesus freaks.