You got some old Polly Pockets stashed in a box in your garage? You got some cash money!

If your bank account is looking a little tight, you could make some serious coin by slinging some of your ~vintage~ Polly Pockets.

Much like the Beanie Kids that sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars today, collectors are keen to get their hands on your 80s and 90s Polly Pocket sets.

The really old sets, released between 1989 and 1998 are the most valuable, so if you’ve managed to keep a 1989 model in good condition, you could earn yourself a casual $3000.

Yes, people are legitimately paying THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS for Polly Pocket sets.

It’s all about the nostalgia, baby.

Obviously, you can’t just chuck your 2003 Polly Pocket with bite marks out of her clothes on eBay and expect to make bank.

Much like the Beanie Kids craze, these need to be in mint, or extremely good condition to be worth anything. So basically, you’ve gotta hope your parents really hated you and bought you Polly Pocket sets but never let you take them out of the box.

According to 7News, the big bucks come from a few rare sets in particular.

If you’ve got the Polly Pocket Bluebird 1992 Partytime Stampers set, you could score close to $5,000 if it’s unopened and in mint condition.

Other valuable sets include the ‘Ultra Rare’ Vintage Jewel Case from 1996, which currently sells for about $2,500 and the Vintage 1993 Princess Polly Travel Clock, which you can flog for $1,800 if the clock still works.

If you were smart about it, you could make some serious bank by buying and selling these sorts of items at the right time.

I would personally love to know who is shelling out 2.5k for a fucking Polly Pocket. If this is you, please email me because I have some serious questions.

If you need me, I’ll be furiously tearing apart my storage shed in a desperate attempt to make some quick cash.