QLD Police Are Treating Death Of Woman Killed By Lawnmower At 3AM As ‘Suspicious’

Queensland Police are investigating the death of a woman killed in a suspected accident with a ride-on lawnmower. The incident is being treated as “suspicious” by police.

Frances Crawford, a 49-year-old psychologist, was found dead by police at 3:40am on Tuesday in her Lockyer Valley property, west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the home in the early hours of July 30. However, Crawford sustained critical injuries and had already died at the scene.

The death is being treated as “suspicious” after further investigations revealed that details around the time and cause of her death are unclear.

“Police are still waiting on the results of forensics testing,” read a Queensland Police statement.

Police are reportedly investigating how the lawn mower was involved in the incident.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Upper Lockyer, earlier this week on July 30.https://t.co/0TK8ADNeWG pic.twitter.com/s63xGKFY3a — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 1, 2024

According to Detective Superintendent George Marchesini, the call to police was made by Crawford’s husband, who is currently assisting Queensland Police with the investigation.

Marchesini did not suggest that Frances Crawford’s husband was involved in or responsible for her death, and also said that there has been no history of domestic violence at the Upper Lockyer home.

“We’re not looking for any other person in regards to this matter, but we need to better understand the circumstances as to how this has happened,” Marchesini said, adding that it was a “tragic incident”.

“It’s an incident where our hearts do go out to the family, in particular, the woman’s three children, the community, her workplace, and also first responders who go to these types of jobs.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000, or reporting online here.

[Image: Nine/Stock]