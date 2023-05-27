WTF: An Airline Passenger In Sth Korea Has Been Arrested After A Plane Door Was Opened Mid-Flight

A man in South Korea has somehow opened the exit door on a commercial flight while the plane was STILL IN THE AIR and the footage is absolutely chaotic.

The video was taken aboard an Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 and shows passengers being buffeted by immense winds as the plane hurtles through the air.

The clip has quickly racked up tens of millions of views on TikTok with nearly every single news outlet across the entire globe uploading a version of it.

“It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting,” said a separate 44-year-old passenger to local news outlet Yonhap.

“I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this,” he admitted.

A mother who was also on board at the time said “the children were shaking, crying, and frightened”.

12 people are said to have suffered minor injuries relating to hyperventilation according to Daegu Fire Department.

Nine passengers have been sent to hospitals across the city.

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas spoke to CNN about the incident, describing it as “very bizarre”.

“Technically, it’s not possible to open those doors in flight,” he said.

“It seems implausible that the door could be opened in the first place and then against the airstream technically impossible, but somehow or another it has happened.”

According to the airline, the plane’s door was able to be partially opened because it was close to landing and was only flying at 213 metres altitude.

“The airplane is automatically set to adjust the pressure of the cabin according to the altitude of the aircraft,” the company said in a statement.

“When the aircraft is high up in the air, it is impossible to open the door but when the altitude is low and close to landing, the door can be opened.”

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown at the time of writing, was swiftly arrested by South Korean authorities when the plane landed in Daegu.

Reports also suggest the man attempted to jump out of the plane after opening the door, per news.com.au. This is yet unconfirmed.

More to follow.