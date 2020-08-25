In what will easily be the highlight of my month (year) so far, Phillip Island’s much adored penguin parade will be livestreamed. It’s really the next best thing available, what with COVID-19 keeping us indoors this year.

Starting from tonight, August 25, Phillip Island Nature Parks will livestream the Penguin Parade across Facebook and Youtube. And it’s going to continue nightly onwards!

According to Phillip Island Nature Parks, this is perhaps the world’s first livestream of a natural wildlife event at a regular time, which is pretty damn cool.

Everyone across the country, and the world, will be able to tune in at 6pm AEST. It’s completely free and will run for 30 minutes on your chosen platform.

The wee penguins, literally known as Little Penguins, waddle ashore just after sunset (AEST) every night, which of course varies month to month. So be sure to suss out the team’s Penguin Arrival Calendar to get an idea of what time to watch the stream at different points in the year.

Nature Parks shared a little bit of what you can expect and oh my GOD, look at their widdle feet.

Waddle, waddle, waddle.

All of Phillip Island Nature Parks ecotourism attractions are temporarily closed to visitors right now, so if you have the means to, you can donate to Phillip Island’s rangers and researchers, who continue to protect these little cuties while attractions are shut. You can also adopt a penguin if you’re in a position to.

Also, prepare to squeal a little because the team has shared a couple of pictures of this year’s Little Penguin chicks. They’re so small and fluffy.

6pm tonight, my friends. Lock it the heck in.

NOOT NOOT.