A Change.org petition calling for the Governor General to dissolve the government has received over 100,000 signatures and you truly do hate to see it.

The petition, started one month ago by Anthony Whitehead, has received over 50,000 signatures in the last three days, bringing it closer to its 150,000 goal.

“We are calling on His Excellency the Governor-General of Australia to dissolve parliament as outlined under section 5 within the Constitution of Australia due to their blatant disregard for the rules governing the conduct of their own ministers and corrupt behaviour,” the petition description reads.

Section 5 of the Constitution of Australia reads as follows:

“The Governor-General may appoint such times for holding the sessions of the Parliament as he thinks fit, and may also from time to time, by Proclamation or otherwise, prorogue the Parliament, and may in like manner dissolve the House of Representatives.”

Put simply, the petition asserts that the government has failed to address number of important issues like climate change, deaths in custody and the recent bushfire emergencies across the country. The petition also claims the federal government has ignored internal corruption and that the “system as it is currently is broken.”

“The science has been very clear and settled for decades and now people in Australia are dying due to the misinformation and doubt that this Government are spreading in order to protect their mates in the Coal and resources industry, they have sold us out and have constantly proven to us that they no longer represent us.”

The lengthy campaign discusses various preventable deaths including asylum seekers, people in prison custody, people waiting for HomeCare packages, suicides as a result of Centrelink robodebts and the six people who have died during the NSW and Queensland bushfires.

Other less-lethal decisions like water buy backs, the Medivac repeal and the NBN downgrade are also listed as reasons for over 100,000 people to doubt the LNP. Basically, there’s a whole bunch of issues impacting the most vulnerable Australians and there’s not a lot being done about any of them.

“All the decisions that they make add up and can only mean 1 thing which is they do not respect our democracy, our country or its people.”

If the petition is successful, this would be the second-ever instance of an Australian Prime Minister being removed from office by the Governor General. The only other PM to suffer this fate was Gough Whitlam in 1975, when he was deposed by Governor General John Kerr on November 11.

It’s unclear exactly how much influence a Change.org petition actually has over the Governor General’s decisions, or the future of the Australian government, but you can’t blame them for trying.

