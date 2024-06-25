Peter Dutton’s Recent Views About Young People Posting Crimes On Social Media Have Aged Like Milk

As Peter Dutton‘s son makes headlines for his photo with ‘white powder’, how about we take a look at what the Liberal leader has previously said about youth crime, drug offences, and social media, shall we? No reason, just curious.

Dinner-time discussions at the Dutton table are sure to be tense this evening, after 18-year-old Tom Dutton has landed himself in hot water for holding a zip-lock bag of ‘white powder’ in a photo taken at Surfer’s Paradise.

“Birthday day treat,” said a caption on the photo.

PEDESTRIAN.TV is not suggesting the ‘white powder’ is an illicit substance.

Source: The Daily Telegraph / Snapchat.

Politicians from both sides of Parliament and daddy Dutton himself pointed out, this is a matter for the family to deal with.

But that hasn’t stopped Aussies from going through the history book and taking a look at some of the Opposition Leader’s old views on the need to “combat” the “out of control” youth crime.

Oh, and by ‘old views’, we actually mean things he said just three months ago.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) Nick Schadegg shared an old statement of Dutton’s that Nick reasoned to mean the politician would be “sending his own son to prison”.

The joint statement from Dutton, Senator Michaelia Cash, and MP David Bernard Coleman endorsed a bill that supported further “cracking down on youth crime and online notoriety”.

dutton sending his own son to prison for posting pic.twitter.com/OxCKj3M1YW — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) June 25, 2024

“Today we announce that the Federal Coalition will seek to crack down on youth crime by making it illegal to post social media material that glamorises violence and criminal activity,” read the statement, shared in March.

One of the Bill’s effects was that posting material depicting drug offences (such as depicting the possession of an illicit substance) would be “punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment”.

So if Dutton is a man of his word, then perhaps the outlook for his son isn’t too hot — and if there’s anything we know about Peter Dutton, it’s that his word is his bond.

Like that time he promised to hold a second Voice to Parliament referendum, and then didn’t.

Or when he called for a boycott of Woolworths, despite being a vocal critic of “cancel culture“.

And of course there’s that time he supported Malcolm Turnbull as PM, and then backstabbed him (but failed to win leadership himself).

Yeah, you know what? Tom’s probably fine. Get on those unnamed white powders son.

[Image: Getty / The Daily Mail]