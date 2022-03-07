Just when we thought Pete Evans couldn’t get any worse, the man seems to have outdone himself and become even more insufferable than he already was — by allegedly co-opting Shane Warne‘s death to spread anti-vax propaganda.

A video of the chef-turned-controversial-conspiracy-theorist speaking in what appears to be a Zoom meeting has leaked online, in which he can be heard allegedly linking Warnie’s death to vaccines.

“Shane Warne was an amazing cricket player for sure … (it’s) sad,” Evans said in the video.

“Who knows what the reasons behind this are and I can’t comment on it.

“However, so many doctors I’ve interviewed have been screaming for the last year-and-a-half, saying the vaccines are going to cause death like we’ve never seen across the planet.

“And they’re all predicting we’re not going to see the outcomes of this — or the real side effects — for the next three to five years. We’re witnessing it happening with athletes on field and there’s a reason behind that.”

While it’s unclear whether these are actual doctors or imaginary friends, it certainly appears that Pete Evans is implying Shane Warne may have died from side effects of a COVID vaccine — even though official sources cited a suspected heart attack for his untimely death.

Pete Evans had a public zoom call earlier, here is his thoughts on Warne. pic.twitter.com/tiEYBiomjX — Reptilian Overlord 🍓 🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@LizardHumanoid) March 5, 2022

The unfounded and quite frankly dangerous speculation has led to anger on social media, with people calling out Evans’ for a putrid display of slimy opportunism.

Just heard Pete Evans is claiming Shane Warne died because he was vaccinated. Using the tragic death of a much loved sporting hero to push an anti-vax barrow is a new low. Evans is a dangerous snake oil-salesman, and everyone who enables him is just as much part of the problem. — Queen Victoria (@Vic_Rollison) March 5, 2022

I don't know much about Pete Evans but to hijack somebody's sudden death to promote your agenda is pretty sick. It can't be based on anything other than a hunch which is even more disgusting. Scott Morrison isn't much better. I doubt either of them had a relationship with Shane. — Mark Dickenson a new govt OK, a new system better! (@bugwannostra) March 6, 2022

If Pete Evans wants to discuss possible reasons for Warnie’s death… pic.twitter.com/O7LOWNtKXK — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) March 6, 2022

Others reckon we should just launch the conspiracy theorist into the sun and get it over with.

Petition to launch Pete Evans into the fucking sun — Steve (@ARealSteve) March 6, 2022

Chief cooker Pete Evans using Warnie’s death to push vaccine bullshit is the epitome of opportunistic marketing. Fuck him. What a cockwomble. Get in the bin. — Mark Turner – just out here trying my best (@mark_turner) March 5, 2022

There are a lot of ways to become the most hated man in Australia (just ask Scott Morrison), but seeking to capitalise on Shane Warne’s death is certainly up there.