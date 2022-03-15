A Perth woman was having a jog along Scarborough beach when she saw something that gives me horrifying flashbacks to being a teenager. A group of men (adult! men!) rating female joggers out of 10 on whiteboards.

Australian men love to remind us every single day that misogyny is alive and well.

The queen in question, a woman called Elizabeth, told the ABC that the men were rating female joggers as they ran in front of them.

“It took me a second to realise they were actually rating me and other women who ran by out of 10,” Elizabeth said.

“I stewed on it for the rest of the run because I didn’t really take it all in at the time … Then on the way back they did it again. [They] gave me another rating out of 10.”

I would simply love it if someone sat on the sidelines of these lads’ Futsol games and gave them unnecessary rankings via whiteboard.

Elizabeth said that she became angrier the more she thought about it.

READ MORE The Shore Boys Who Wrote That Gross Muck-Up Day List Won An Award At The Ernies For Sexism

“When you see something like that, that makes you feel small and scared, you sort of want to laugh it off to make everyone feel comfortable, but then I got angrier and angrier as I ran along,” she explained.

“I thought about friends, and my sisters and other women who might not ever want to go for a run again after feeling so scared and embarrassed by these guys, and I just didn’t want it to happen to other people.”

Queen Elizabeth the Third then called out the men while filming them.

“Do you know how uncomfortable that makes people feel?”

My guess is that A) they don’t know and B) they don’t care! One of the guys in the video then yelled “yeah the boys” AKA the world’s reddest of flags. He then claimed he was a feminist.

It doesn’t sound like it mate!

Abbie Chatfield also went in on the men in an ep of her podcast It’s A Lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IT’S A LOT PODCAST (@itsalotpod)

She described it as “fucking disgusting and gross”. She hit the nail on the head right there.

Elizabeth told the ABC that it should be men confronting their friends over shit like this.

“Men like these who can yell at women and treat them like trash probably aren’t going to get the message from women,” she said.

READ MORE 6 Ways To Address Your Mate's Casual Sexism Without Pushing Your Friendship Over The Edge

I say this with no love left in my heart: men, stop it. Just think about it for a single second and then stop it. Thanks!