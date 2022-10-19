Two men have been charged after allegedly firing potatoes at mates riding e-scooters along the Perth coast, leaving one of them without an eye after it had to be surgically removed.

Per WAToday, two men in their twenties were riding rental e-scooters along the footpath of West Coast Drive in Trigg on May 20.

As the pair neared Mettams Pool, occupants in a passing car allegedly threw, or fired a potato at the e-scooters. It struck a 28-year-old man and he sustained serious facial injuries and a fractured arm.

His eye was injured so severely that it had to be surgically removed.

What an absolutely tragic freak accident. One wouldn’t expect to be hit with a flying potato while riding an e-scooter near the truly gorgeous Mettams Pool.

READ MORE NZ Man Hospitalised With Broken Jaw After Lime Scooter Spontaneously Locks Up

Mirrabooka District Crime Inspector Brett Baddock said police would allege the act was planned, but not targeted at any one individual.

“It would appear those involved thought it would be fun to use potatoes as projectiles aimed at people minding their own business and enjoying our coastal strip,” he said.

“This so-called fun has ended in tragedy, with the victim losing one eye.

“Mirrabooka Detectives pursued this investigation relentlessly and there are very serious consequences associated with the charges that have resulted from this investigation.

READ MORE QLD Man Arrested For Allegedly Lime Scootering Through The Valley While Hammered

“Detectives will not stop until they have found all those responsible.”

Both men have been charged with grievous bodily harm, and committing acts likely to endanger the life, health or safety of any person.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, and the 20-year-old has been charged with three counts of common assault.

Both men are due to front Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

I certainly hope this is the first and last story I’ll ever write about e-scooters and potatoes.