Ever wanted to work with the PEDESTRIAN.TV team and earn a crust by spinning spicy stories, sniffing out scoops, interviewing celebs and using the pub trivia-winning encyclopedia of pop culture you have in your brain? Say no more, my friend, because we’re hiring not one, not two but three new legends to join the team.

We’re looking for an Entertainment Reporter, a Multimedia News Producer and an Afternoon/Nights Writer to bring into our fast-paced but supportive and collaborative newsrooms based in Sydney and Melbourne.

You’ll be reporting to the Head of Editorial and the Managing Editor and helping us create spicy content for our readers.

Have a squiz at the rundown of each role below and if any of them sound like you and your skills then we’d absolutely love to meet ya.

This role is responsible for producing news-based content across both written and vertical video formats and distributing it across our various channels.

If you believe that young Aussies deserve reporting on the issues that matter to them, then we want you to help us tell these stories.

The successful applicant will be a news obsessive, ready to dive into the latest AusPol drama, breaking local news stories or spicy op-eds on how cooked the Aussie rental crisis is right now. They will be passionate about telling stories across various formats; from written explainers to TikToks breaking down a big issue, to highly shareable Instagram carousels.

Love making TikToks but also dissecting political stuff for the group chat? Then we want to hear from you — apply here.

This person will be a pop culture obsessive who is plugged into everything entertainment — from reality TV to local and international celebrity news, with an eagle eye for local influencers who put their foot in it.

They ravenously devour everything trending on telly and be anxiously awaiting the Barbie movie to see if it actually hits. We’re after someone who can sniff out OG stories and scoops, has an entertainment industry contact list bursting at the seams and can confidently A-list celebs on and off camera.

So if you’re glued to various screens and know what we mean when we say “Anon Pls” then this is the job for you. Check out the full deets and apply here.

Are you a night owl, shitposting possum or a straight-up vampire? Great! This role is perfecto for you because firstly and perhaps most importantly, the right candidate for this one will be someone who comes alive in the PM, specifically between the hours of 2.30-11pm.

We’re after a true all-rounder who can snuffle out stories and write confidently about a whole bevvy of topics including politics, internet culture, reality TV, social issues, music and more.

If you’re the kind of person who carries your pub trivia team to victory on the reg and has a ripping sense of humour to boot, we’d absolutely love to hear from you. Check out the job listing and chuck your hat in the ring over here.