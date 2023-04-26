In extremely rare good news for those with chronic illnesses, you might soon be able to get your regular meds for half the cost you usually spend on ’em.

The Aussie government announced on Wednesday that a major shake-up of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) was in store which will result in the cost of some medications being halved.

From September, millions of Aussies will be able to buy 60 days’ worth of medicine for the price of a single prescription, effectively halving the cost.

“Over the past five years, patients with chronic disease have literally shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars in co-payments that they didn’t need to shell out,” Health Minister Mark Butler said.

“We are going to put an end to that.”

Hell yeah, Butty Boy!

For those with chronic illness, the prospect of having their medications significantly cheaper isn’t just nice for their bank accounts, it’s a game-changer.

As someone with several longstanding illnesses, I’m already forced to drop close to $100 on medication each month. Some are covered under the PBS scheme, some aren’t.

While it might not seem like a lot of money at first glance, the idea of needing to drop cash to not have cysts all over your ovaries or to be able to literally breathe (cheers, asthma) isn’t exactly an exciting way to spend money.

READ MORE An Open Apology To Everyone Who Suffers From Horrendous Periods For Ever Doubting You

And that’s not even including all the costs of getting repeat prescriptions.

Chronically ill people will often need to revisit their GP every few months for extra scripts. In the age where bulk-billing has suddenly died and is unlikely to be resuscitated, that can mean that we’re easily throwing out another $100 or so every quarter on our health.

In short, it’s fkn expensive and time-consuming. This policy aims to reduce at least some of the stress around our already stressful health conditions.

The policy will target 320 medicines on the PBS, including anti-depressants, and medications to treat heart disease and diabetes.

The federal government said the changes will finally bring Australia up to the standards of other countries like New Zealand and the UK, where patients can already access multiple months of medications on one prescription.

“Every year, nearly a million Australians are forced to delay or go without a medicine that their doctor has told them is necessary for their health,” the health minister said.

“This cheaper medicines policy is safe, good for Australians’ hip pockets and most importantly good for their health.”

The changes have sparked warnings by pharmacies that there could be supply shortages.

“We are already trying to ration what we are getting to make sure that you can all get what you need. But this is just going to be an absolute disaster when it comes in,” Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s Trent Twomey told Today.

Unsurprisingly, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has also opposed the changes, spouting some bullshit about local pharmacists needing to maintain their relationships with families… whatever that means.

But Butler has already refuted the claims, labelling them as nothing more than “scare campaigns” by pharmacy lobbies.

“I advise people to take advice around medicine supply and shortages from our medicines authorities rather than the pharmacy lobby group,” he said.

“The actual truth is of the 325 medicines that I have announced today, only seven of them are experiencing supply shortages. Shortages which are reflected across the world and are a product of the impact of Covid supply lines.”

“This is not going to change the number of tablets dispensed in a given period of time. It is simply going to mean that people can get two boxes at a time, instead of having to get one box and come back twice as often.

“I would caution against some of the scare campaigns being put by the pharmacy lobby group.”

Honestly, I don’t like to idolise politicians, but Mark Butler is giving major slay energy. Get ’em, king!!! Love, your chronically ill hotties xx.