Social gathering restrictions have finally started to ease, thank GOD.

But before you start licking the faces of your friends (something I CANNOT WAIT to do) we still need to continue doing our bit to keep the curve flat, (our ass fat) and of course maintain social distancing. So staying at home and Zooming the squad is still the best way to go about socialising at this point in time.

No sweat though, because we are all virtual – party pros at this point. We are well versed in throwing a shit-hot socially distanced shebang, we are still shit talking as much as ever and our dance moves have only improved with all this new space around us.

PayPal might as well change their name to PartyPal as they have launched a Aus-wide competition called ‘It Pays To Keep Your Distance’. They are giving 30 of you $500 each (!) for throwing the best and most ultimate iso safe, virtual shin-digs (!!!!). It kicks off this Mother’s Day weekend and runs until the end of May. Winning money by partying? Sign me up and watch me transform into iso-safe Corey.

To shoot your shot at a cool $500, just gather your family / friends / the people you just met on Chatroulette together virtually, throw a dope ass party, and share a screenshot of the peak good times on IG. Follow the @PayPalAU Instagram page, include the hashtag #PayPalisoparty and tag @PayPalAU in the post. Each week, PayPal will select the top six party pictures and deposit $500 in the party-hosts PayPal account. PartyPay day, bitch!

PayPal have set themes for each week, starting with Mother’s Day this Sunday. However if it happens to be your birthday or you and bae’s anniversary party / baby shower / what have you make sure you still enter! PayPal will be awarding those kinda celebrations throughout the competition.

7 May to 13 May – Mother’s Day party

14 May to 20 May – Saturday night house party with your crew

21 May to 27 May – Sunday brunch with your mates

28 May to 3 June – International food party

The party judges are looking out for your originality, the expressions of your party guests (so wake up Jeff), humour and quality of the screenshot.

Good luck and DON’T fuck it up.